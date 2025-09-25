Rapper says he knows what the Grand Final means from past visits, and it's going to be 'crazy'

Snoop Dogg during the Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the MCG, September 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER nailing two goals on the MCG, Snoop Dogg is taking his duty as Grand Final headliner seriously, saying AFL is "part of your DNA".

The wave of controversy that followed after the League announced the iconic American artist would perform on the last Saturday in September was all but forgotten when he strutted into a function on Thursday.

The 53-year-old said all the right things when sitting down for an on-stage interview.

The AFL declined to put Snoop up for an all-in media conference, like previous entertainers Katy Perry and Robbie Williams have done.

"I'm expecting the crowd to be crazy, I know what this means," he said.

"I've been coming to this country for years and I understand what this game is and what it means.

Snoop Dogg kicks a goal as Nick and Josh Daicos look on during a Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the MCG, September 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I know that it's not just a sport, it's a way of life.

"I know it's not just a team or club, it's part of your DNA, so I understand what is at stake.

"I'm here to do my part and to bring what I bring to the table."

Snoop made an instant impact on arrival in Melbourne, having a kick on the MCG on Tuesday with Collingwood stars Nick and Josh Daicos.

Snoop Dogg, Josh Daicos and Nick Daicos during a Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the MCG, September 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The self-proclaimed athletic sports fan spectacularly slotted both of his kicks through for a goal, even one tricky snap from the pocket.

The famous artist, responsible for hits like 'Drop It Like It's Hot', 'Beautiful', and 'Gin and Juice', has even had his own footy card made, posting it to his 88.6 million Instagram followers.

Snoop will be joined by some "special" guests, who will be a surprise on the day.

Australian artists Vera Blue, Tash Sultana, Baker Boy and footy anthems man Mike Brady have already been confirmed in the line-up.

Vera Blue, Baker Boy, Snoop Dogg, Tash Sultana and Mike Brady during the Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the MCG, September 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Snoop played it safe when asked for a tip between Geelong and Brisbane, but he was presented with jumpers from both of the competing teams - the Lions one with 'Snoop' on the back, the Cats guernsey with 'Dogg'.

"I'm not going to split half the people that love me," he said.

Alita McMenamin, Snoop Dogg and Andrew Dillon during the Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity at the MCG, September 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL boss Andrew Dillon defended the decision on the entertainment.

"I've been really confident with the choice of Snoop," he said.

"He's performed at the Olympics, he's performed at a Super Bowl, and he'll suit our stage.

"I've always been confident that he'd put on a show, but even more confident now."