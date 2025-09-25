BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has completed a remarkable recovery from a calf injury and will play in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final against Geelong at the MCG.
Neale comes into the Lions side in place of injured wingman Jarrod Berry (shoulder), while the Cats have recalled veteran ruck Rhys Stanley in place of star defender Tom Stewart (concussion).
Less than three weeks after the Lions declared Neale's season was over due to a calf issue he picked up in the qualifying final loss to the Cats, the dual Brownlow medallist has proved his fitness to play in his fourth Grand Final.
Neale got through a fitness test on Thursday and has taken the place of the unlucky Berry, who dislocated his troublesome shoulder in the preliminary final win over Collingwood.
The return of Stanley for his first game since round 24 creates intrigue as to what role awaits the versatile Mark Blicavs, who has performed admirably in the ruck in the Cats' two finals wins without Stanley.
Each side's substitutes for the game will be confirmed at 1.30pm AEST on Saturday, one hour before the bounce.
Brisbane's three emergencies for the Grand Final are Sam Day, James Tunstill and Darragh Joyce, while Geelong's emergencies are Jed Bews, Mitch Knevitt and Ollie Henry.
The Lions side features four Grand Final debutants - Sam Marshall, Levi Ashcroft, Ty Gallop and Bruce Reville - and six changes from the side that beat Sydney in last year's season decider. Oscar McInerney and Darcy Gardiner have also been included after missing the 2024 Grand Final due to injury, while Berry, Noah Answerth, Jack Payne, Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Conor McKenna are the six outs.
Geelong has 11 new players compared to their most recent Grand Final in 2022: Connor O'Sullivan, Oisin Mullin, Max Holmes, Oliver Dempsey, Shaun Mannagh, Shannon Neale, Bailey Smith, Lawson Humphries, Jack Martin, Jack Bowes and Jhye Clark. Of those 11, only Smith - for the Western Bulldogs in 2021 - has played in a Grand Final before.
The 11 outs from the 2022 Grand Final side are Stewart, Bews, Jake Kolodjashnij, Zach Tuohy, Mitch Duncan, Isaac Smith, Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan, Cameron Guthrie, Joel Selwood and Brandan Parfitt.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 2.30pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Rhys Stanley
Out: Tom Stewart (concussion)
PF sub: Jhye Clark
BRISBANE
In: Lachie Neale
Out: Jarrod Berry (shoulder)
PF sub: Bruce Reville
GRAND FINAL DEBUTANTS
Geelong (10): Connor O'Sullivan, Oisin Mullin, Max Holmes, Ollie Dempsey, Shaun Mannagh, Shannon Neale, Lawson Humphries, Jack Martin, Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark
Brisbane (4): Sam Marshall, Levi Ashcroft, Ty Gallop, Bruce Reville
2024 GF v 2025 GF Lions
OUT: Noah Answerth, Jack Payne, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry, Eric Hipwood, Conor McKenna
IN: Sam Marshall, Levi Ashcroft, Ty Gallop, Oscar McInerney, Darcy Gardiner, Bruce Reville
2022 GF v 2025 GF Cats
OUT: Jake Kolodjashnij, Tom Stewart, Zach Tuohy, Jed Bews, Mitch Duncan, Isaac Smith, Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan, Cameron Guthrie, Joel Selwood, Brandan Parfitt
IN: Connor O'Sullivan, Oisin Mullin, Max Holmes, Oliver Dempsey, Shaun Mannagh, Shannon Neale, Bailey Smith, Lawson Humphries, Jack Martin, Jack Bowes, Jhye Clark