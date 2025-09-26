Mason Cox and Tom Mitchell are no guarantee to receive new contracts at Collingwood next year

Mason Cox at Collingwood training on September 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruck Mason Cox has been encouraged to explore his options at other clubs for 2026, with no guarantee that the Magpies will offer him a new contract.

And Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell could be on the hunt for a fourth club as the Pies look to refresh their playing stocks on the run.

Cox, 34, played 10 senior games this year including the Pies' two finals.

Despite expectations from some rival clubs that Cox was a lock to remain at Collingwood next year, he was asked to consider looking at a new home during his exit meeting earlier this week.

"There's no guarantee of a contract for next year. He's been set out the possibility of playing a fair bit of VFL footy if he did stay but has been encouraged to look at his options if there are clubs offering more guarantees of senior football next year," AFL.com.au trade and draft expert Cal Twomey said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday.

"At this stage, Mason Cox is in contract limbo, despite playing in the Pies' finals series and being recalled for that qualifying final against Adelaide where he played a pretty good game.

"Given the scarcity of ruck options, it will be a watch to see if a club goes for him. He's an unrestricted free agent so if he has a taker, he can walk there."

Learn More 29:03

Mitchell, who played all 26 games in Collingwood's 2023 premiership season but has managed just 10 senior games since, may be at a fourth club after stints at Sydney, Hawthorn and the Magpies during his 207-game career.

"Mitchell is the other one who has been encouraged to explore his options and has had his name thrown up to clubs as a possible low-cost midfield addition who's keen to play on if possible," Twomey said.

Veterans Cox and Mitchell are among several ageing Collingwood players yet to lock in their 2026 futures, with Melbourne circling key forward Brody Mihocek and Jamie Elliott considering a three-year contract from Gold Coast against a two-year deal from Collingwood.