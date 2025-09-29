Who impressed the coaches in the Grand Final?

Will Ashcroft with the Norm Smith Medal and Premiership Medal after the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORM Smith medallist Will Ashcroft's amazing September has been capped by adding the Gary Ayres Award to his growing trophy cabinet after being named the best player of the 2025 finals series as voted for by the coaches.

Ashcroft polled 13.5 votes in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final as he was recognised as best on ground in the Brisbane's 47-point win over Geelong.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE LEADERBOARD

The 21-year-old won with a total of 26.5 points from the Lions' four finals games, pipping teammate Harris Andrews on 22.5 and Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe, who managed 18 points from three finals.

Ashcroft held a one-point lead over Andrews going into the Grand Final, before his second Norm Smith-winning performance increased the gap, with Andrews recognised as second-best afield with 10.5 points from the game (Grand Final votes are multiplied by 1.5 times).

"Will's performances in all finals have been a masterclass in composure and skill," former Hawthorn champion Gary Ayres, who the medal is named after, said.

"His ability to shine under pressure, and once again perform in the Grand Final is remarkable.



"His performances will leave a lasting impact on the AFL finals landscape and he a very worthy winner of this Award. Congratulations Will."

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Geelong v Brisbane

13.5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

10.5 Harris Andrews (Brisbane)

7.5 Zac Bailey (Brisbane)

4.5 Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

4.5 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

3 Darcy Gardiner (Brisbane)

1.5 Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)

LEADERBOARD

26.5 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

22.5 Harris Andrews (Brisbane)

18 Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

17.5 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

11.5 Zac Bailey (Brisbane)

11 Mark Blicavs (Geelong)

10 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

10 Darcy Moore (Collingwood)

10 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

9 Oliver Dempsey (Geelong)

8 Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

8 Josh Dunkley (Brisbane)

8 Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)

7 Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)

7 Blake Hardwick (Hawthorn)

7 Tom Stewart (Geelong)

6 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

6 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

5 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

5 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

4.5 Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

4 Tom Atkins (Geelong)

4 Jarrod Berry (Brisbane)

4 Sam Collins (Gold Coast)

4 Jamie Elliott (Collingwood)

4 Darcy Gardiner (Brisbane)

4 Max Holmes (Geelong)

4 Gryan Miers (Geelong)

4 Wil Powell (Gold Coast)

4 Isaac Quaynor (Collingwood)

4 Josh Ward (Hawthorn)

3 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

3 Lloyd Meek (Hawthorn)

3 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

3 Josh Worrell (Adelaide)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

2 Jeremy Cameron (Geelong)

2 Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

2 Jarman Impey (Hawthorn)

1.5 Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)

1 Josh Battle (Hawthorn)

1 Dylan Moore (Hawthorn)

1 Cameron Rayner (Brisbane)

1 Tyson Stengle (Geelong)

1 Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

1 Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

2024 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)