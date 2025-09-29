Darcy Gardiner missed Brisbane's 2024 GF win, now he's hoping to get another for other sidelined Lions

Darcy Gardiner with family after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Gardiner had every reason to be satisfied in the rooms on Saturday. After missing out on a premiership in 2024, the Brisbane key defender finally had his own medal. But he was thinking about those who had missed out again.

Lincoln McCarthy and Kiddy Coleman both sat with Gardiner in the MCG stands last year when the Lions smashed Sydney after all three ruptured their anterior cruciate ligaments early in the campaign.

McCarthy and Coleman weren’t out there on Saturday. McCarthy did his knee again in March, while Coleman has played only one game since the ACL tear in the first game of last year due to subsequent injuries.

"It is a good feeling, but there is still a feeling there that it’s not quite complete. They are all going to be here next year, so I’m looking forward to them getting their chance," Gardiner told AFL.com.au after the 47-point win.

"Obviously it means a little bit more being out there than last year, but I still feel for a few of the boys, close mates that weren’t out there. No reason why we can’t go again next year."

Darcy Gardiner celebrates with fans after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan assigned Gardiner the daunting task of quelling Jeremy Cameron following the success of the qualifying final. Cameron kicked 2.3 in the first quarter of that game, but didn’t hit the scoreboard again after Gardiner was moved on him.

The 2025 Coleman Medallist broke his arm in the second quarter after a collision with Patrick Dangerfield and played out the game, but was well held before and after that moment.

"It certainly helped that he snapped his arm in half. No one is going to have much fun playing footy when that happens," Gardiner said.

"My role was just to nullify him as much as I can and hope that everyone else can take care of the rest. I had six other guys that help me out every time I’m out of position. It’s a great group to be a part of."

The leader of the defence – Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews – was central to restricting Geelong to just six goals across the first three quarters, before the Grand Final became free flowing in the fourth quarter.

"He is enormous," Gardiner said.

"Whenever you think you’re in the shit, he comes across and saves you big time as a player and as a mate. He leads the way on the field and off the field, just so impressive as a human."

Harris Andrews and Darcy Gardiner after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Only Ryan Lester and Dayne Zorko have been at the club longer than Gardiner, who was recruited out of the Geelong Falcons via pick No. 22 in the 2013 AFL Draft.

In that time, Brisbane has climbed off the bottom of the ladder to win back-to-back premierships under the leadership of past and present administrators Greg Swann, Danny Daly, David Noble, Dom Ambrogio and Fagan.

"I didn’t think this was possible (when Gardiner was drafted). You see other clubs do it before which gives you a bit of help," he said.

"When 'Fages', 'Swanny', 'DD' and those guys arrived they put the right pieces in place and helped us develop. Who knows what now, it’s pretty exciting."