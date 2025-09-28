Brisbane celebrates another premiership with their fans in Fitzroy

Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews at Brisbane's 2025 premiership celebrations at Brunswick St Oval, Fitzroy. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has described the Lions' stunning Grand Final blitz of Geelong as even better than their drought-breaking 2024 premiership.

Fagan, who broke his own record from 12 months earlier as the oldest premiership coach in VFL/AFL history, addressed 6000 euphoric Lions supporters at the club's spiritual Melbourne home of Brunswick St Oval, Fitzroy on Sunday.

"I reckon it feels better than last year because it's bloody hard to do it two times in a row," the 64-year-old said.

"All the obstacles we had to overcome this year to get to that point (of being in a Grand Final).

"Even the fact that Geelong beat us three weeks ago (in the qualifying final) and we're able to turn the tables around, it was just so exciting."

Brisbane fans during 2025 premiership celebrations at Brunswick St Oval, Fitzroy. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan made sure to reference young superstar Will Ashcroft, who became the youngest player in history win back-to-back Norm Smith medals.

After Ashcroft was named best-on-ground in last year's crushing win over Sydney, the talented midfielder was sledged by opponents in a pre-season match, saying he didn't deserve it.

"Now he's got one two years in a row so that's fantastic," Fagan said.

A year after kicking four goals in a Grand Final smashing of Sydney last year, Callum Ah Chee played a pivotal role on dashing Geelong winger Ollie Dempsey on Saturday.

Dempsey destroyed the Lions with his devastating running power in the Cats' qualifying final win three weeks ago.

In the rematch, Ah Chee - mostly a forward for the past 18 months - was tasked with making him accountable.

Dempsey was still one of Geelong's best players, but Ah Chee had 17 disposals, six intercept possessions and was a crucial link in getting the Lions forward.

"I knew earlier in the week that I was going to be playing the role, so got my head around it," Ah Chee said.

"It probably doesn't mean I'm going to be kicking fancy goals and whatever, but happy to do it for the team."