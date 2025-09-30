The changes in The 25 tells the story of the year that was in the AFL

Patrick Cripps and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. Pictures: AFL Photos

FROM a top 10 player in the competition to wanting a new home, the fortunes of some of the biggest names in the AFL is reflected in a look back on The 25 for the year.

Every month throughout the 2025 season, AFL.com.au's team of journalists and experts have ranked the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

And the contrast between the first list in March with the final list published this week is telling.

Three of the biggest names in the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period - Christian Petracca, Charlie Curnow and Zach Merrett - all ranked highly in the initial list but dropped out of The 25 altogether during the season, and are now exploring their options elsewhere.

Petracca started the year at No.6, but dropped out of the list in August after being unable to reach the heights of previous seasons.

Curnow, the wantaway Carlton forward, started the year at No.10, but dropped out in July, while Essendon captain Merrett fell out in August having been ranked 18th in March.

Blues skipper Patrick Cripps also had a huge fall; the 2024 Brownlow medallist started the year ranked No.3 in The 25, but dropped out in August as he and his team struggled for form.

On the flip side, 12 players finished the year in The 25 having been out of it in March, with a handful of players enjoying huge climbs throughout the year.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera entered the list for the first time in June and finished the year in sixth spot, while Noah Anderson finished at No.7 after also making his first appearance in June.

Sam Darcy (No.8), Jordan Dawson (No.9) and Matt Rowell (No.11) finished the year in the top half having entered The 25 for the first time in April, while Hugh McCluggage finished 12th after making his first appearance in June.

Take a look below for a full comparison between the March list and our final list of 2025.