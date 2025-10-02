The four-time Melbourne best and fairest could join Christian Petracca in playing for a rival club in 2026

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's clash with Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S willingness to continue to pay some of Clayton Oliver's salary will be pivotal to how rival clubs approach a potential trade for the midfielder, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

In a meeting on Thursday morning with new coach Steven King and the Demons' list management team, Oliver was told his role would change significantly in 2026 and encouraged to explore a trade to a rival club.

Oliver, 28, is contracted at the Demons until the end of 2030 on a big-money deal.

Twomey says rival clubs first need to ascertain how much of Oliver's monster contract they will have to pay before deciding to pursue a trade.

"Other clubs will now be considering what their play is, what the value they have to give up is, and ... if Melbourne is willing to continue to contribute to his deal," Twomey said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"That clearly makes it more appealing for clubs to be involved and give a better pick for him."

It is the third straight year that Oliver has been a live trade option. In 2023, Adelaide pursued put him but were knocked back, while Oliver met with Geelong last year.

"Two years ago it was a case of clubs looking at him. Last year it was him wanting to go to Geelong and being blocked. And this time around the door is open to explore what it looks like," Twomey said.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said Oliver was told that he was not guaranteed his familiar role at the centre of Melbourne's midfield under King.

— AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 2, 2025

"We were upfront with Clayton around the role he is likely to play next season and the need for him to develop his craft beyond the midfield to have his biggest impact within the team," Lamb said.

"It was honest and respectful, and Clayton is now clear on what we see his role being next year, and how we think he can best contribute.

"Clayton is contracted for another five years. If he wants to explore his options in the upcoming AFL Trade Period, we will respect that. Should he remain in the red and blue, we will of course continue to support and embrace him as part of our club."

Oliver fired back after the news broke on Thursday, posting on social media a picture of him playing for Melbourne's VFL affiliate Casey with the caption: "actually doesn't look too bad on me".

Thursday's revelation comes as Oliver's premiership teammate Christian Petracca meets with Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick, having met with Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks earlier in the week.

Veteran defender Steven May has also been told to explore his trade options, while Judd McVee has requested a trade for Fremantle.

On Wednesday, new Melbourne coach Steven King was strong on keeping Petracca unless the terms of any trade were overwhelmingly on the Demons' favour.

"As a coach I'd love the opportunity to work with Christian and coach him," King told SEN radio.

"I fully understand the landscape we're in. I respect Christian's decisions now to explore his options but he has got four years left on a contract.

"So it would have to be an amazing deal for our footy club for him to move. If things don’t work out for Christian, it’s a fresh start with me and Paul (Guerra) as CEO.

"I've got his back around walking back into the club and playing great footy, and I'll back him in."

Steven King during Melbourne's press conference at the MCG on September 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Two-time All-Australian defender May, 33, has been told to look elsewhere despite having one year left on his contract.

"I haven't had a chance to sit down with Steven yet. That was more a list management decision," King said.

"I respect what he has done for this club, and we have had open and honest dialogue around what the future might look like for Steven, and maybe for him to explore options elsewhere to extend his career.

"He is obviously contracted at Melbourne, and if he was to come back, he has every right to earn his spot like everyone else.

"But we have a lot of young defenders that are chomping at the bit to get some exposure and we're really keen to give that to them as well."

- with AAP