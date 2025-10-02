Brad Scott has paid tribute to Zach Merrett amid the Bombers captain's uncertain future

Brad Scott and Zach Merrett ahead of Essendon's game against Richmond in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott has thrown his support behind Zach Merrett and expressed the Bombers' love for their under-fire captain as he eyes a move to Hawthorn.

The Bombers were blindsided when news broke that Merrett had met with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell just over three weeks ago.

Essendon has been adamant it won't let its captain, who is contracted until the end of 2027, leave the club.

There had been suggestions Merrett could skip Thursday night's club best and fairest event altogether, which would have humiliated the embattled Bombers, given he is expected to claim a sixth Crichton Medal.

But he was present with his wife Alexandra when Scott spoke to the room on Thursday night, including paying tribute to his skipper.

"Zach had another exceptional year and I know I speak for everyone when I say how proud we are to see him give his heart and soul for our club on a weekly basis," Scott said.

"It's been a difficult few weeks for Zach. It's been a difficult few weeks for Zach and his family, and I'd like to thank all those who have supported him

"We love you Zach. We love you and Alexandra and you'll always have my full support.

"Thanks for everything you've done."

Scott, who had his right arm in a sling, also flagged the Bombers will host Hawthorn in round one next year.

Brad Scott is seen during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier, Merrett chose not to speak to reporters when approached on his way into the event at the Centrepiece function centre.

"I've already covered this at the Brownlow," he said.

Merrett was at a table that included departing defender and close friend Jayden Laverde, onballer Jye Caldwell, forward Matt Guelfi, midfielder Will Setterfield and young gun Nate Caddy.

Senior players including Andrew McGrath, Kyle Langford and Nic Martin were on different but adjoining tables to the skipper – whose captaincy appears untenable if he does ultimately stay.

Zach Merrett and Kyle Langford celebrate Essendon's win over North Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

New club president Andrew Welsh didn't address the elephant in the room in his speech, but attempted to galvanise the crowd.

"I'm all about one Essendon, one club," he said.

"My message applies to everyone in this room, from our players, coaches, staff and volunteers to our members and supporters.

"This is our time to galvanise. Our foundations are set and it's time to unite.

"We win together, we lose together. But we stick together – and when we stick together, we're a formidable club. All in, all heart.

"This is our time, this is our moment and we're about to embark on our greatest era yet, so let's get running. Go Bombers."

The Bombers haven't tasted premiership success since 2000, and last won a final in 2004.