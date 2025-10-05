George Hewett has claimed the John Nicholls Medal, with departing duo finishing in the top 10

George Hewett after the round 22 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder George Hewett has capped a career-best year by claiming his first John Nicholls Medal as the club's best and fairest on an award-laden night for the tough onballer.

Hewett was Carlton's most consistent performer across the campaign and took out his maiden club champion award with 160 votes, well clear of defender Jacob Weitering (147 votes) and midfielder Adam Cerra (129 votes).

The honour was just reward for a season where Hewett averaged 28.1 disposals, 13.3 contested possessions, 6.5 clearances and 5.7 tackles per game to solidify his standing as captain Patrick Cripps' main partner in the Blues' midfield.

New recruit Nick Haynes (126 votes) and Cripps (125 votes) rounded out the top five, while departing duo Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni also earned top 10 finishes ahead of their free agency moves to St Kilda.

Jack Silvagni (left) and Tom De Koning celebrate a goal during round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Hewett, into his fourth season at Carlton following a switch from Sydney at the end of 2021, claimed another five gongs on Sunday night in a reflection of his vast improvement across the campaign.

He also won the Coaches Award, the Players Award, the Carltonians William A. Cook Award, the Bill Lanyon Inner Blue Ruthless Award and the Interstate Coterie Award on top of his maiden John Nicholls Medal.

Young midfielder Cooper Lord earned both the Best Young Player Award and the Spirit of Carlton Award following his own personal breakout season, while ruck Marc Pittonet was recognised with the Best Clubman Award.

Ollie Hollands, Sam Walsh, Zac Williams and Adam Saad joined De Koning and Silvagni in rounding out the top 10, following a Carlton season where the side finished with a disappointing 9-14 record to miss finals.

Sam Walsh in action during the R23 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The John Nicholls Medal is voted on by senior coach Michael Voss and three assistants giving each player up to four votes at the end of every round, meaning a maximum of 16 votes is awarded to any single player per round.



2025 JOHN NICHOLLS MEDAL

1. George Hewett – 160 votes

2. Jacob Weitering – 147

3. Adam Cerra – 129

4. Nick Haynes – 126

5. Patrick Cripps – 125

6. Tom De Koning – 117

7. Ollie Hollands – 99

8. Sam Walsh – 93

=9. Zac Williams – 86

=9. Adam Saad – 86

=9. Jack Silvagni – 86



Best Young Player: Cooper Lord

Best Clubman: Marc Pittonet

Coaches Award: George Hewett

Players Award: George Hewett

Carltonians William A. Cook Award: George Hewett

Bill Lanyon Inner Blue Ruthless Award: George Hewett

Spirit of Carlton Award: Cooper Lord

Interstate Coterie Award: George Hewett

VFL Best and Fairest: Ethan Phillips

VFLW Best and Fairest: Amy Trindale