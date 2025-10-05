Oscar McInerney celebrates after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE premiership player Oscar McInerney has announced his retirement from the AFL.

The ruckman has battled injury throughout 2025 and has called time on his career after 165 games.

After missing the 2024 Grand Final win due to injury, it means McInerney's final game at AFL level was this season's decider, when he won a premiership medal after the victory over Geelong.

"While we are sad to see Oscar retire, we could not be happier to see him do so as a premiership player because it's what he thoroughly deserves," Lions footy boss Danny Daly said.

"Despite missing out on playing in last year's premiership due to injury, he still gave 100 per cent to the team off the field and was the happiest person to his teammates win.

"Big O is one of the most loved and respected people and players to have played for the Brisbane Lions are and our football club is a better place for having had him part of it.

"We wish Oscar, his wife Rachel and their families all the best for the future and they will always hold a special place at the Brisbane Lions."

Oscar McInerney and Cam Rayner celebrate after Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking in the moments after the Grand Final win over Geelong, McInerney said it was a moment he would "cherish forever".

"I was just so proud of all my best mates for achieving what they did last year and the ability to go again is something I'll cherish forever," McInerney said while holding two-year-old son Finn in the jubilant Lions rooms post-match.

"I try and be pretty level-headed.

"Everyone was talking about last year and missing out, but I had the luxury of playing in 2023 and I didn't execute at all with my plans and Collingwood was too good.

"I took plenty of learnings out of that and just tried to enjoy the week and not build it up too much."

McInerney joins Callum Ah Chee (set to join Adelaide) and Brandon Starcevich (West Coast) as Brisbane premiership players who won't be at the cub next season.