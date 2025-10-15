Follow all the news and live updates after the conclusion of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Zach Merrett high fives fans after Essendon's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

TRADE TRACKER Every move of the 2025 Trade & Free Agency period

EXPLAINER All you need to know about AFL Trade and Free Agency

KEY DATES Start dates for Trade and Free Agency

Welcome back to our continued live coverage of the 2025 off-season, with the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period finished for another year.

The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio team will unpack the frantic end to the Trade Period with our new wrap show from 7am AEDT.

Deadline Debrief will bring you all the analysis from the biggest Trade Period in recent memory, as well as interviews and reaction from a host of club list managers and officials.