The former Demon is excited about joining Gold Coast's midfield, and playing alongside Bailey Humphrey

Gold Coast recruit Christian Petracca poses for a photo on October 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CHRISTIAN Petracca has already spoken to new teammate Bailey Humphrey about how excited he is to learn from the 21-year-old star when the pair link up for Gold Coast pre-season training next month.

Petracca made his first public appearance in Suns colours on Friday, saying his decision to leave Melbourne after 11 seasons was all about football.

"I'm incredibly grateful and appreciative of my time at Melbourne," the 29-year-old told reporters.

"I've made so many special memories and friends that I'll hold with me for the rest of my life.

"Footy was always the number one priority of my decision. I love my job, I'm passionate about my football. I know I can go to another level with my football.

"Every year you see the Suns get better and better, and I want to be part of something special."

Petracca played 212 games in 11 seasons for the Demons, that included a Norm Smith Medal in the drought-breaking 2021 premiership, but with four years remaining on his current deal, wanted out.

He said Damien Hardwick was impressive, while the thought of his new midfield mates was also exciting.

"It's pretty crazy when you look at some of my teammates that are going to be in the midfield with me - Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell and Touk Miller as well … hopefully I can bring something to them, but also I can learn off them as well.

"I don't mind the Melbourne bubble. I've been there all my life, I grew up there, I love footy, but for me the decision was about football, and I'm absolutely excited to be part of the Suns.

One man he can't wait to play alongside is Humphrey, himself the centre of Trade Period stories after meeting with new Melbourne coach Steven King.

Christian Petracca is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during the round three match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Petracca said the pair had been in touch for "three or four years" after the four-time All-Australian took a liking to his fellow Victorian’s draft highlights.

"I'm incredibly excited to work with someone like him.

"He reminds me of myself when I was at that age, raw, but he came fourth in the best and fairest, which is pretty scary considering how many more levels he can go to.

"We had a phone call the other day about his role and how excited I am to play with him and learn off him about that role and how explosive he is.

"The culture of the Suns is why I came here too. What they’re building is special."