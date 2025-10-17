Chris Burgess won't be offered a contract by the Crows for the 2026 season

Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has delisted forward Chris Burgess after he spent two seasons with the club.

Burgess, 29, arrived at the Crows at the end of 2023 after being traded from Gold Coast.

He played just eight games for Adelaide, adding to the 36 he featured in for the Suns, but hasn't been offered a contract for 2026.

"Chris is a quality person who always displayed a really high-level of professionalism both on and off the field," Adelaide general manager of list management Justin Reid said.

"Whatever comes next for him, we wish Chris and his partner Nicci all the best for the future."

Burgess joins Karl Gallagher, Lachlan Murphy, Harry Schoenberg and Kieran Strachan in being delisted by Adelaide, while Matt Crouch and Brodie Smith retired.

The Crows landed Finnbar Maley from North Melbourne in a trade and will be hoping to bring in Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee through the pre-season draft.