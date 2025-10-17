After retiring as a player Travis Boak will take up an off-field role at Carlton

Travis Boak after the round 24 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide champion Travis Boak is set to join the football department at Carlton in a significant off-season coup for the Blues.

The 37-year-old has been pursued by a range of clubs since retiring at the end of the season, following 387 appearances for the Power.

After considering options at Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs, Boak is understood to be bound for Princes Park.

Carlton coach Michael Voss spent seven years as an assistant at Port, where he worked closely with Boak as midfield coach, before heading to the Blues.



Chris Davies has also joined Carlton in recent weeks as general manager of football after 11 years in the same role at Alberton.

Now Boak is set to reunite with both Voss and Davies at Carlton in a leadership and culture role after deciding to return to Victoria following 19 years in Adelaide.

Carlton has undergone wholesale changes to its football department since the end of the season, after new CEO Graham Wright recommended that Voss sees out his contract at the club.



Aaron Hamill, Tom Lonergan, Luke Power, Brad Ebert and Aaron Greaves have all departed.

The Blues have added Josh Fraser as forwards coach from Collingwood and appointed Leigh Adams to coach the midfield alongside Tim Clarke.



Former Greater Western Sydney and Sydney Swans VFL coach Damian Truslove will coach Carlton’s reserves in 2026, while Jordan Russell is now head of development.



Carlton’s first-to-fourth-year players will report back for pre-season training on November 10, a fortnight before the senior group starts back.