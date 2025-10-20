Cam Guthrie has been delisted by Geelong

Cam Guthrie in action during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a premiership and two best and fairests, Cam Guthrie's Geelong career is over after the midfielder wasn't offered a contract for 2026.

Guthrie, 33, helped the Cats win the 2022 premiership, the same year he also claimed his second Carji Greeves Medal.

The No.23 pick in the 2010 draft, Guthrie won his first best and fairest in 2020, when he was also an All-Australian.

Guthrie played 240 games for the Cats, but just 10 since the start of 2023 due to injuries.

"Cam has been an outstanding and dedicated servant of the Geelong Football Club, both on and off the field," Cats executive general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

"He has been ultra-consistent and had the special ability to elevate his game in key moments and times of success, particularly throughout our 2022 premiership campaign.

"Cam will always be a great Geelong person, with his influence extending well beyond what he achieved on the field."

Allocated the No.29 previously worn by the great Gary Ablett jnr, Guthrie played two games in his first season at Geelong before becoming a regular.

Guthrie was at the peak of his powers between 2020 and 2022, averaging 24.5 disposals, five tackles and 4.3 clearances in the Cats' premiership-winning season.

Brothers Zach and Cam Guthrie celebrate after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He earned 45 Brownlow Medal votes across those three seasons.

But after playing 20-plus games in four straight years, Guthrie struggled with injuries in 2023 (foot), 2024 (quad and Achilles) and 2025 (Achilles and calf).

Guthrie joins Mitch Duncan (retired), Patrick Retschko (traded) and Xavier Ivisic (delisted) in departing the Cats this off-season.