After being delisted by the Suns, Alex Sexton is keen to continue his AFL career

Alex Sexton in action during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALEX Sexton is hunting for a second AFL home, with the delisted Gold Coast forward hungry for another chance at the top level.

Sexton was one of three players delisted by the Suns at the end of their season, which saw the club finally break through for its first finals appearance – and win – and progress to the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old played five games this year, for a total of 186 at the club after being a local signing in Gold Coast's fledgling years, but is pushing to get another opportunity.

"You see guys in my position where their bodies make their decision for them, and I'm not in that boat. I've still got plenty to offer an AFL club at the highest level and that comes from that feeling with my body that it's not over," Sexton told AFL.com.au.

"You see guys come and go and call retirement and call an end due to their body and their mind but I'm as sharp as I've ever been and that's where that drive comes. I still feel like there's plenty more I have to offer at that level and that's where that ambition to keep looking for an opportunity in the AFL is coming from."

Sexton played 15 games in 2024 in Damien Hardwick's first season at the club, being remoulded into an attacking half-back, before the Suns brought in Daniel Rioli and John Noble last off-season.

Alex Sexton is chased by Brad Close during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at TIO Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He said he got a sense his time was coming to an end at the Suns as they eyed another bumper crop of Academy prospects, but that he didn't feel ready to stop.

"Our Academy gets blown up in lights yearly and I felt like if that was the way they were going to go it would probably be some older guys [who made way]. It definitely wasn't a discussion like 'Your body's done and this is where we see it'," Sexton said.

"It was just about the way they were heading. You take it as it comes but my thing was straight away getting onto my manager Tim Batty and saying 'This isn't over and let's hunt for something else' and that's where we're at."

Some clubs have reached out about development coaching roles and that's where he sees his future, having worked closely with the Suns' AFLW program alongside Rhyce Shaw and also with Gold Coast's Academy prospects.

Alex Sexton in action at Gold Coast training on April 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

However, his focus has remained on regaining a position on a list, which is possible either as a delisted free agent or as a pre-season supplemental selection train-on option after next month's Telstra AFL Draft. He is prepared to move states to make it happen.

"West Coast have list spots and they're looking at older guys and younger guys, so they've reached out, and there's clubs who have been speaking about things and there's going to be train-on opportunities," he said.

"It's more seeing what's best for my family and I moving forward. There's no limitations on where we'll move. If something pops up and I have the hunger and drive like I do, then it would be a no-brainer. I feel I can help any list – if it's a development list that needs some maturity or a mature list that needs to fill a hole with someone of my attributes.

"Even this season I played all over the ground and ended up as a midfielder towards the end of the season. It's pretty much anywhere I can help on the field. As someone who has been in the game for 14 seasons I feel I have something to offer any line."

Alex Sexton ahead of Gold Coast's game against GWS in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sexton's most productive season in front of goal came in 2019, when the classy finisher kicked 39 goals. The popular Sun said although he was now looking for a new club, he held no grudges against Gold Coast.

"Grateful is a word that comes to mind straight away. It was a blessing that the club was at where it was in that time to be able to grab any Queenslander and I feel like from when I walked in to now, I've definitely left it in a better place. These things happen, I understand, there's no saltiness from my end," he said.

"I always see myself circling back to the footy club and I've got lifelong mates from the club."