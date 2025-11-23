Take a look back at which players have been the sub the most times at your club

WHEN the AFL announced the end of the sub rule almost two months ago, it is likely no one would have been happier than a tough Western Bulldogs forward and a young Fremantle midfielder.

On October 1, new AFL football boss Greg Swann announced the sub would be abolished in 2026, with clubs to now name 23 players in their match-day teams, including five on the interchange bench.

After an initial five-year run between 2011 and 2015, the sub was re-introduced ahead of the 2021 season after rules regarding treatment of concussed players were tightened.

Numbers from Champion Data reveal recently retired Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust was named the sub the most of any player in the past five seasons, starting on the bench on 17 occasions having also been the sub six times between 2011 and 2015.

While Breust, Charlie Lazzaro (15 times the sub in 39 games for North Melbourne) and David Swallow (14 times) will not be playing next year, Bulldogs forward Lachie McNeil (16 times) and Dockers midfielder Neil Erasmus (14) should enjoy more game time in 2026 having grown accustomed to the sub role in recent years.

Erasmus's teammate Bailey Banfield (13), Greater Western Sydney's Xavier O'Halloran (13), Sydney's Braeden Campbell (13) and Richmond's Jack Ross (12) would have also welcomed the rule change.

David Swallow ahead of Gold Coast's match against Essendon in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While the likes of Breust and Swallow have moved on, the rule change has also come too late for recently delisted Geelong midfielder, Ted Clohesy.

Clohesy was the sub on nine occasions from a career total of 12 AFL games for the Cats, including four in a row from debut, playing just 35 per cent of those 12 matches.

Another 2025 retiree, Quinton Narkle, also became a semi-permanent sub option in recent years. Of his 42 games at three clubs between 2021 and 2025, Narkle was the sub in 22 of them - 11 times for Geelong, nine times for Port Adelaide and twice for Fremantle.

While some clubs have clearly had a preference to make certain players the sub, those substituted out of a game have been more evenly spread, with concussion, injury and team balance all contributing factors.

Across the competition, only two players racked up double digit occasions for being subbed out by one club, with Hawthorn's Calsher Dear and the Bulldogs' Laitham Vandermeer each withdrawn from a game on 10 occasions.

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Ned McHenry (11), Chayce Jones (10), Sam Berry (10), Lachlan Sholl (8), Ben Davis (7), Harry Schoenberg (6), Sid Draper (6), Zac Taylor (5), Brodie Smith (5), Lachlan Murphy (4)

Most times subbed out: Jordon Butts (8), Mitchell Hinge (7), Nick Murray (6), Taylor Walker (5), Jake Soligo (4), Sam Berry (4), Josh Rachele (4), Luke Pedlar (3), William Hamill (3), Elliott Himmelberg (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Jarryd Lyons (16), Brodie Martin (9), Mitchell Grigg (9), Matthew Wright (8), Jason Porplyzia (7), Matt Crouch (6), David Mackay (5), Bradley Symes (5), Brodie Smith (5), Richard Tambling (4)

Most times subbed out: Matthew Wright (8), Shaun McKernan (6), Ben Rutten (6), Daniel Talia (5), David Mackay (5), Jared Petrenko (5), Scott Thompson (4), Taylor Walker (4), Nathan Van Berlo (4), Ricky Henderson (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Rhys Mathieson (10), Thomas Berry (10), Deven Robertson (9), Conor McKenna (8), Bruce Reville (8), Jarryd Lyons (8), Kai Lohmann (7), Jaxon Prior (7), Callum Ah Chee (6), James Tunstill (6)

Most times subbed out: Jarrod Berry (8), Kai Lohmann (7), Dayne Zorko (7), Logan Morris (6), Callum Ah Chee (6), Oscar McInerney (4), Bruce Reville (3), Jack Gunston (3), Darcy Gardiner (3), Jack Payne (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Rohan Bewick (10), Josh Green (9), Zac O'Brien (7), Ryan Harwood (7), Patrick Karnezis (7), Tom Cutler (5), Marco Paparone (5), Sam Docherty (5), Claye Beams (5), Jesse O'Brien (4)

Most times subbed out: Rohan Bewick (6), Ashley McGrath (5), Matt Maguire (5), Aaron Cornelius (5), Ryan Lester (4), Pearce Hanley (4), Matthew Leuenberger (4), Darcy Gardiner (4), Bryce Retzlaff (4), Michael Close (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Corey Durdin (9), Paddy Dow (9), Jack Carroll (9), Matthew Kennedy (8), Cooper Lord (7), Matthew Cottrell (6), George Hewett (5), Ed Curnow (5), Lochie O'Brien (4), Marc Murphy (4)

Most times subbed out: Zac Williams (8), Jack Silvagni (6), Adam Cerra (5), Jack Martin (5), Orazio Fantasia (5), Marc Pittonet (4), Harry McKay (4), David Cuningham (4), Adam Saad (3), Cooper Lord (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Kane Lucas (9), Dennis Armfield (8), Nick Graham (8), David Ellard (6), Chris Yarran (5), Troy Menzel (5), Tom Bell (5), Ryan Houlihan (4), Clem Smith (4), Jaryd Cachia (4)

Most times subbed out: Michael Jamison (8), Simon White (8), Chris Yarran (7), David Ellard (7), Andrew Carrazzo (6), Jarrad Waite (5), Dennis Armfield (5), Ed Curnow (4), Marc Murphy (4), Brock McLean (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Oleg Markov (9), Finlay Macrae (7), Reef McInnes (7), Callum Brown (6), Lachlan Sullivan (6), Ned Long (6), Tyler Brown (5), Jack Ginnivan (5), Will Hoskin-Elliott (5), Trent Bianco (4)

Most times subbed out: Jeremy Howe (8), Mason Cox (7), Scott Pendlebury (7), Beau McCreery (5), Nathan Kreuger (5), Jordan De Goey (4), Tom Mitchell (4), Will Hoskin-Elliott (4), Ash Johnson (4), Jamie Elliott (4)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Ben Kennedy (12), Alan Didak (10), Paul Seedsman (8), Jarryd Blair (6), Sam Dwyer (5), Alex Fasolo (5), Jamie Elliott (5), Josh Thomas (5), Caolan Mooney (5), Tom Young (4)

Most times subbed out: Nathan Brown (9), Ben Reid (8), Sam Dwyer (5), Adam Oxley (5), Paul Seedsman (5), Jarrod Witts (5), Alan Didak (5), Brodie Grundy (4), Alex Fasolo (4), Ben Sinclair (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Nick Hind (11), Jye Menzie (10), Brayden Ham (9), Ben Hobbs (7), Elijah Tsatas (6), Dylan Shiel (6), Tom Cutler (6), Archie Perkins (5), Matt Guelfi (5), Massimo D'Ambrosio (5)

Most times subbed out: Nick Bryan (7), Harrison Jones (7), Jordan Ridley (7), Jayden Laverde (6), Jye Caldwell (6), Kyle Langford (4), Matt Guelfi (4), Nik Cox (4), Jye Menzie (3), Andrew Phillips (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Nathan Lovett-Murray (12), Travis Colyer (8), Jake Melksham (6), Leroy Jetta (6), Ben Howlett (6), Cory Dell'Olio (5), Jason Ashby (5), Zach Merrett (5), Martin Gleeson (5), Will Hams (4)

Most times subbed out: Dustin Fletcher (7), Alwyn Davey (7), Ben Howlett (6), Tom Bellchambers (5), Michael Hurley (5), Stewart Crameri (4), Jason Winderlich (4), Angus Monfries (4), Heath Hocking (4), Joe Daniher (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Neil Erasmus (14), Bailey Banfield (13), Nat Fyfe (10), Connor Blakely (9), James Aish (6), Michael Walters (6), Mitch Crowden (5), Matthew Johnson (5), Karl Worner (4), Jaeger O'Meara (4)

Most times subbed out: Nat Fyfe (9), Matt Taberner (8), Sean Darcy (6), Alex Pearce (5), Matthew Johnson (5), Sam Switkowski (5), Bailey Banfield (4), Hayden Young (4), Neil Erasmus (4), Michael Frederick (4)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Nicholas Suban (13), Tommy Sheridan (12), Cam Sutcliffe (12), Hayden Crozier (11), Matt de Boer (11), Lachie Neale (7), Dylan Roberton (6), Clancee Pearce (5), Paul Duffield (4), Jayden Pitt (4)

Most times subbed out: Matt Taberner (11), Clancee Pearce (9), Nicholas Suban (8), Luke McPharlin (6), Hayden Ballantyne (5), Alex Silvagni (5), Matthew Pavlich (4), Jonathon Griffin (4), Matt de Boer (4), Aaron Sandilands (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Quinton Narkle (11), Ted Clohesy (9), Jack Bowes (8), Jhye Clark (8), Brandan Parfitt (7), Mark O'Connor (7), Oliver Henry (6), Mitch Knevitt (6), Mitch Duncan (6), Shaun Higgins (5)

Most times subbed out: Patrick Dangerfield (8), Rhys Stanley (8), Tom Stewart (7), Jack Henry (5), Gary Rohan (5), Esava Ratugolea (5), Mitch Duncan (4), Mark Blicavs (4), Sam De Koning (4), Tanner Bruhn (4)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Allen Christensen (9), George Horlin-Smith (8), Josh Caddy (8), Jesse Stringer (7), Billie Smedts (6), Nakia Cockatoo (6), Jackson Sheringham (5), Mathew Stokes (5), Steven Motlop (4), Cameron Guthrie (4)

Most times subbed out: Dawson Simpson (10), Andrew Mackie (5), Billie Smedts (5), James Kelly (5), Harry Taylor (4), George Horlin-Smith (4), Travis Varcoe (4), Josh Hunt (4), Josh Caddy (4), Jordan Murdoch (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: David Swallow (14), Alex Sexton (13), Rory Atkins (12), Darcy Macpherson (8), Nick Holman (7), Jake Rogers (7), Brayden Fiorini (6), Malcolm Rosas (5), Jeremy Sharp (5), James Tsitas (4)

Most times subbed out: Bailey Humphrey (8), Ethan Read (6), Sean Lemmens (5), Brandon Ellis (4), Joel Jeffrey (4), Jed Walter (4), Hewago Oea (3), Ben Long (3), Malcolm Rosas (3), Elijah Hollands (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Luke Russell (14), Matt Shaw (8), Joshua Toy (6), Alex Sexton (6), Jack Hutchins (6), Andrew Boston (5), Timmy Sumner (5), Brandon Matera (5), Sean Lemmens (4), Liam Patrick (4)

Most times subbed out: Charlie Dixon (10), Aaron Hall (6), Sam Day (5), Daniel Gorringe (5), Seb Tape (5), Luke Russell (4), Sean Lemmens (4), Joel Wilkinson (4), Karmichael Hunt (4), Steven May (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Xavier O'Halloran (13), Toby McMullin (9), James Peatling (9), Harry Rowston (7), Tanner Bruhn (6), Conor Stone (6), Jacob Wehr (5), Nick Haynes (5), Harvey Thomas (5), Nicholas Shipley (4)

Most times subbed out: Brent Daniels (6), Toby McMullin (5), Nick Haynes (5), Callum Brown (5), Callan Ward (5), Aaron Cadman (5), Stephen Coniglio (4), Xavier O'Halloran (4), Toby Greene (3), Conor Stone (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Nathan Wilson (7), Zac Williams (6), Will Hoskin-Elliott (6), Josh Kelly (6), Dom Tyson (4), Stephen Coniglio (4), Curtly Hampton (4), Jacob Townsend (4), Jed Lamb (4), Luke Power (3)

Most times subbed out: Will Hoskin-Elliott (5), Jonathon Patton (4), Adam Tomlinson (4), Phil Davis (3), Rhys Palmer (3), Liam Sumner (3), Caleb Marchbank (3), Jacob Townsend (3), Tom Scully (3), Taylor Adams (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Luke Breust (17), Finn Maginness (10), Bailey Macdonald (7), Harry Morrison (6), Changkuoth Jiath (6), Joshua Morris (6), Daniel Howe (4), Cam Mackenzie (4), Connor Macdonald (4), Liam Shiels (4)

Most times subbed out: Calsher Dear (10), Jack Scrimshaw (6), Jack Gunston (5), Ned Reeves (5), Will Day (5), Luke Breust (5), Chad Wingard (4), Cam Mackenzie (4), James Worpel (4), Henry Hustwaite (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Jonathan Simpkin (17), William Hartung (16), Shane Savage (13), Bradley Hill (6), Matthew Suckling (6), Brendan Whitecross (6), Luke Breust (6), Taylor Duryea (6), Paul Puopolo (5), Jed Anderson (5)

Most times subbed out: David Hale (14), Max Bailey (10), Cyril Rioli (7), Brad Sewell (6), Luke Hodge (5), Brian Lake (4), Ryan Schoenmakers (4), Matt Spangher (4), Paul Puopolo (4), Michael Osborne (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: James Jordon (12), Taj Woewodin (11), Jake Melksham (10), Toby Bedford (10), Harry Sharp (9), Kade Chandler (8), Bailey Laurie (7), Tom Sparrow (7), Joel Smith (6), James Harmes (5)

Most times subbed out: Harrison Petty (7), Steven May (5), Jake Bowey (4), Koltyn Tholstrup (4), Jack Billings (3), Charlie Spargo (3), Ben Brown (3), Xavier Lindsay (3), Caleb Windsor (3), Christian Salem (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Aaron Davey (7), Jay Kennedy Harris (7), Matthew Bate (6), Aidan Riley (6), Lynden Dunn (5), Jamie Bennell (5), Luke Tapscott (5), Christian Salem (5), Sam Blease (5), Alex Neal-Bullen (5)

Most times subbed out: Neville Jetta (8), Sam Blease (7), Max Gawn (5), Christian Salem (4), Jimmy Toumpas (4), Luke Tapscott (4), Jack Fitzpatrick (4), Angus Brayshaw (3), Mitch Clark (3), Colin Garland (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Charlie Lazzaro (15), Robert Hansen Jr (7), Bailey Scott (6), Eddie Ford (6), Atu Bosenavulagi (5), Zane Duursma (5), Curtis Taylor (4), Liam Shiels (4), Dylan Stephens (4), Jack Ziebell (4)

Most times subbed out: Will Phillips (6), Robert Hansen Jr (4), Ben McKay (4), Finnbar Maley (3), Jackson Archer (3), Callum Coleman-Jones (3), Zac Fisher (3), George Wardlaw (3), Cameron Zurhaar (3), Aaron Hall (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Bradley McKenzie (10), Liam Anthony (10), Ben Jacobs (8), Matt Campbell (8), Kieran Harper (7), Ryan Bastinac (7), Cruize Garlett (6), Aaron Mullett (6), Leigh Adams (6), Trent Dumont (5)

Most times subbed out: Lachlan Hansen (10), Robbie Tarrant (8), Majak Daw (7), Jack Ziebell (7), Ben Brown (5), Kayne Turner (5), Kieran Harper (5), Ben Cunnington (5), Scott McMahon (5), Aaron Black (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Francis Evans (10), Jackson Mead (9), Quinton Narkle (9), Sam Mayes (8), Martin Frederick (7), Christian Moraes (6), Riley Bonner (6), Jeremy Finlayson (5), Dylan Williams (5), Hugh Jackson (5)

Most times subbed out: Lachie Jones (8), Todd Marshall (7), Josh Sinn (5), Scott Lycett (5), Zak Butters (5), Darcy Byrne-Jones (4), Trent McKenzie (4), Ollie Wines (3), Jed McEntee (3), Xavier Duursma (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Aaron Young (20), Kane Mitchell (11), Andrew Moore (11), David Rodan (5), Brendon Ah Chee (5), Cameron Hitchcock (4), Paul Stewart (4), Jason Davenport (4), Sam Colquhoun (4), Chad Wingard (4)

Most times subbed out: Matthew White (7), Jay Schulz (7), Jackson Trengove (6), Paul Stewart (5), Dom Cassisi (5), Angus Monfries (5), Cameron Hitchcock (4), Daniel Stewart (4), Chad Wingard (4), John Butcher (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Jack Ross (12), Kamdyn McIntosh (8), Rhyan Mansell (7), Maurice Rioli (7), Jake Aarts (7), Hugo Ralphsmith (7), Noah Cumberland (5), Judson Clarke (5), Kaleb Smith (5), James Trezise (5)

Most times subbed out: Dion Prestia (7), Thomson Dow (7), Samson Ryan (6), Tyler Sonsie (5), Luke Trainor (4), Nick Vlastuin (3), Sam Banks (3), Tom Lynch (3), Ben Miller (3), Mykelti Lefau (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Matthew White (9), Nathan Gordon (8), Brett O'Hanlon (8), Nathan Foley (8), Shane Tuck (7), Sam Lloyd (7), Ben Lennon (6), Addam Maric (5), Reece Conca (5), Brandon Ellis (5)

Most times subbed out: Ben Griffiths (11), Ty Vickery (8), Shane Tuck (5), Jake Batchelor (4), Brandon Ellis (4), Jake King (4), Shane Edwards (4), Reece Conca (4), Dylan Grimes (4), Matthew White (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Cooper Sharman (10), Jack Bytel (9), Ryan Byrnes (9), Ben Long (8), Zak Jones (7), Marcus Windhager (6), Hunter Clark (6), Ben Paton (6), Angus Hastie (6), Hugo Garcia (6)

Most times subbed out: Dan Butler (6), Zaine Cordy (5), Jimmy Webster (4), Cooper Sharman (4), Bradley Hill (4), Dougal Howard (4), Mattaes Phillipou (4), Zak Jones (3), Max King (3), Jack Higgins (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Jarryn Geary (6), Sam Dunell (6), Jamie Cripps (6), Brodie Murdoch (6), Arryn Siposs (5), Thomas Ledger (5), Farren Ray (5), Jack Sinclair (5), Josh Saunders (5), Adam Schneider (4)

Most times subbed out: James Gwilt (5), Rhys Stanley (5), Beau Maister (4), Tom Hickey (4), Dylan Roberton (4), Tom Simpkin (4), Jamie Cripps (3), Sebastian Ross (3), Nathan Wright (3), Jack Lonie (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Braeden Campbell (13), Ryan Clarke (12), Robbie Fox (10), Angus Sheldrick (7), Caiden Cleary (7), Matt Roberts (6), James Bell (5), Ben Ronke (5), Aaron Francis (5), Corey Warner (5)

Most times subbed out: Joel Amartey (8), Lewis Melican (5), Dane Rampe (5), Peter Ladhams (4), Aaron Francis (4), Tom Papley (3), Angus Sheldrick (3), Nick Blakey (3), Justin McInerney (3), Hayden McLean (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Craig Bird (11), Brandon Jack (11), Gary Rohan (10), Lewis Jetta (9), Andrejs Everitt (9), Luke Parker (9), Harry Cunningham (8), Jake Lloyd (7), Zak Jones (7), Tony Armstrong (5)

Most times subbed out: Kurt Tippett (7), Sam Reid (7), Gary Rohan (6), Adam Goodes (6), Ben McGlynn (6), Mike Pyke (5), Luke Parker (5), Trent Dennis-Lane (4), Isaac Heeney (4), Lewis Roberts-Thomson (4)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Greg Clark (9), Jack Petruccelle (6), Ryan Maric (6), Zac Langdon (5), Tyrell Dewar (5), Jamaine Jones (5), Zane Trew (4), Josh Rotham (4), Luke Edwards (4), Elijah Hewett (3)

Most times subbed out: Jack Williams (7), Luke Edwards (6), Luke Shuey (6), Jeremy McGovern (5), Campbell Chesser (5), Jamaine Jones (4), Elliot Yeo (3), Harry Edwards (3), Reuben Ginbey (3), Tyler Brockman (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Patrick McGinnity (12), Dom Sheed (8), Andrew Embley (7), Bradd Dalziell (7), Andrew Gaff (6), Mark Hutchings (5), Koby Stevens (5), Chris Masten (4), Murray Newman (4), Brad Sheppard (4)

Most times subbed out: Xavier Ellis (8), Chris Masten (7), Mitchell Brown (7), Jeremy McGovern (6), Jack Darling (5), Luke Shuey (5), Mark LeCras (4), Will Schofield (4), Quinten Lynch (4), Dean Cox (3)

2021-2025

Most times the sub: Lachlan McNeil (16), Caleb Daniel (7), Oskar Baker (6), Mitch Wallis (6), Rhylee West (6), Robbie McComb (6), Anthony Scott (5), Arthur Jones (4), Jack Macrae (4), Patrick Lipinski (4)

Most times subbed out: Laitham Vandermeer (10), James O'Donnell (5), Anthony Scott (4), Adam Treloar (4), Tom Liberatore (4), Aaron Naughton (4), Lachlan McNeil (4), Riley Garcia (3), Ryley Sanders (3), Alex Keath (3)

2011-2015

Most times the sub: Daniel Giansiracusa (17), Lachie Hunter (10), Clay Smith (6), Jason Tutt (5), Nathan Djerrkura (5), Zephaniah Skinner (4), Caleb Daniel (4), Jarrad Grant (4), Bailey Dale (4), Koby Stevens (4)

Most times subbed out: Daniel Giansiracusa (5), Tom Campbell (5), Jordan Roughead (5), Ayce Cordy (5), Koby Stevens (4), Liam Jones (4), Jake Stringer (4), Will Minson (3), Nathan Hrovat (3), Easton Wood (3)