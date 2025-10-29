Hawthorn's fans have embraced their players antics on social media this year

Jack Ginnivan celebrates during the Elimination Final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 'Hollywood Hawks' have reaffirmed their reputation as the competition’s social media kings, topping this year's AFL TikTok ladder.

No club has received more views on the boom content platform, combining unique ideas with insights into their players' personalities to lead the competition in growing their audience.

Whether it was surveying players on their favourite LeBron (James) song, orchestrating some shenanigans with airport security or judging the AFL26 Player Ratings, the Hawks were innovative and secured the most eyeballs.

Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said TikTok was a way to forge a strong connection with members and fans.

"From our players doing what they do best on the track, to the many fun and engaging TikTok trends, we're proud be giving our members and fans greater insight into the unique personalities of our players in an authentic way," he said.

This year, TikTok evolved its AFL Ladder competition, with teams that played on-field each week also battling off-field, with total view numbers determining which team 'won'.

Hawthorn led the first eight rounds before losses to Brisbane and Collingwood saw the Magpies take the lead until the final round of the season when the Hawks struck back to win the overall title.

TikTok's head of content for Australia and New Zealand, Simon Bates, told AFL.com.au 2025 had been "transformative" with engagement between clubs, existing fans and new fans.

"The AFL teams are doing so well against many global leagues," Bates said.

"What we've seen from last two years in the AFL is the quality and quantity improve. They're reaching so many more people.

"You want to have fun and be entertained, see behind the scenes, in the changerooms.

"Social media managers are understanding the platform now, they use trending songs and tap into other conversations that take place."

There has been in excess of one billion views across the League this year, with the Hawks starting a worldwide trend of unsuspecting players signing autographs of embarrassing childhood photos of themselves.

"I think the lesson is to be brave, put something out there," Bates said.

"It doesn't have to be aesthetic and your 'brand', just put it out there and see how it performs and then tweak in the future."

By the numbers - AFL on TikTok

• 3.84 million followers - for official AFL and club accounts combined on TikTok.

• 826 million video views - The number of video views across official AFL and club accounts on TikTok between April and September.

• 4,800+ - the number of TikToks posted by official AFL and club accounts combined in 2025

• 27.2 million - the number of Likes Hawthorn has on TikTok.

The Hawks' top 5 TikToks this season:

o Airport security (18.2 million views)

o What's your favourite LeBron song? (7.3 million views)

o High five revenge (7 million views)

o AFL26 Player Ratings (6.7 million views)

o What is Justin Bieber standing on? (6 million views)