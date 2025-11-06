Garry Lyon and Glen Jakovich have been named as Chairs of Selectors for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin

Garry Lyon and Glen Jakovich. Pictures: AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne and West Coast champions Garry Lyon and Glen Jakovich have been named as chairs of selectors for the return of State of Origin in 2026.

Lyon will work alongside Victoria coach Chris Scott, while Jakovich will reunite with his former Eagles teammate and Western Australia coach Dean Cox to pick the teams for the much-anticipated clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 14.

It will be the first State of Origin game since May, 1999.

Lyon, who played 226 games for the Demons and pulled on the 'Big V' on 10 occasions including as captain in 1994, said it was an "incredible honour" to represent the state again.

"Some of my proudest moments in football came wearing the Big V and I know how much it means to both the players and supporters, and I can't wait to work with Chris and the other coaches to help build a team that embodies what Victorian football is all about," the five-time All-Australian said.

One of the Eagles' greatest players, Jakovich featured in two premierships for the club and donned the iconic black Swan guernsey nine times.

"There's nothing like representing Western Australia, the state and jumper have a lot of pride and history, and I'm thrilled to be part of it," Jakovich said.

He and Cox played together between 2001 and 2004, before his retirement after 276 games for the Eagles.

"To work alongside Dean will make it even more special, I saw him develop from a young ruckman into a six-time All-Australian and now watching him quickly become a highly respected coach from afar, and I can't wait to work with him again," Jakovich said.

Victoria and WA have not played each other since 1992. The last Origin game came in 1999 when the Vics beat South Australia, while the 'Big V' also featured against composite sides in the 2008 Hall of Fame tribute match and 2020 bushfire relief match.