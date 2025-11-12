A Dockers Academy player, Toby Whan showcased his work ethic and determination with a strong back half of the season

Toby Whan in action during the Telstra AFL State Draft Combine on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CHALLENGE for Fremantle Academy player Toby Whan came in July this year after a disappointing national championships that left him concerned about whether he would rediscover his form in a crucial draft year.

A smart and penetrating left-footer who can run hard all day, Whan was consistently brilliant with South Fremantle's colts this season, but he didn't hit the heights he had wanted when playing for Western Australia at the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Desperate to show recruiters what he could do but also overlooked for a national Telstra AFL Draft Combine invite, Whan used his disappointment as fuel to drive an excellent back half of the season and produced one of the best individual performances from a draft prospect when he racked up 41 disposals and kicked four goals against East Perth.

It was a period that showcased the work ethic and determination Whan is known for among his coaches and teammates, enhancing his credentials ahead of the draft as the Dockers weigh up their Academy options.

"It's obviously a pretty important year in our footy, and to not be playing as good as I would have liked [in the championships] was a kick in the bum, and it definitely motivated me," Whan told AFL.com.au.

"I was a bit nervous coming back into colts about whether I would keep that not-so-nice form going, but I really lifted and got back to some of my best, which I was really happy with.

Toby Whan in action for South Fremantle during a WAFL Colts match in 2025. Picture: WAFL

"I kept my effort levels to a high standard, and I made sure I wasn't lacking any energy or determination through that time so I could play the best footy I possibly could, which worked out in the end."

If Whan was playing at any other WAFL club, it is almost certain he would have debuted at League level this year, but the Bulldogs' depth of talent in 2025 meant he was denied that goal.

Instead, he dominated the colts competition alongside close mate and draft prospect Fred Rodriguez, with the pair spearheading South Fremantle to a Grand Final appearance while putting in the hours to improve each other's games.

"We started playing together around futures in our 16th year and just naturally compete a lot with each other and go head-to-head," Whan said of his close partnership with Rodriguez.

Learn More 00:24

"Over the years we've created a really nice friendship. We talk a lot after games about how we felt we went and get feedback off each other. He's definitely one of my closest mates and I love him to bits."

Whan and Rodriguez have developed a strong routine before training and games, linking up to do their extras and touch work in a methodical way.

Whan was influenced by Fremantle's midfielders during the pre-season, spending a week at the club through the Next Generation Academy and watching as stars like Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw prioritised doing the basics perfectly.

"They had a lot of focus on simple craft and making sure you're really mastering the simple things and not getting ahead of yourself too quickly," Whan said.

Toby Whan handballs during Western Australia's clash against Vic Country in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Blokes like Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw were doing really simple craft at high intensity and making sure they weren't mucking it up. Just making sure everything's as perfect as possible.

"So that was probably the thing I learned [from the Academy], just to keep things simple and make sure you get really good at them."

Whan's focus on his craft paid off this year, with his kicking becoming a strength both through its penetration and accuracy. He also put time into the defensive side of his game, watching Brayshaw closely through the year and trying to emulate his two-way running.

Fellow Docker Hayden Young, Essendon midfielder Zach Merrett and Greater Western Sydney jet Finn Callaghan are other stars of the competition Whan has focused in on this season when watching the game and looking for areas to improve.

While he dominated as an onballer at colts level this year, a role on the wing could beckon if he is given a chance at AFL level after finishing second in the 2km time trial at October's WA State Combine with a time of 6:11, which placed sixth nationally.

Toby Whan in action during the Telstra AFL State Draft Combine on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"His tank is enormous, and he was one of the best runners in the state this year," WA state talent manager Adam Jones said.

"He's got a nice long left-foot kick and he's pretty smart in terms of reading the play, so I think those qualities will help you adjust to a wing role really well."

One of two NGA players officially nominated by Fremantle, alongside key forward Ryda Luke, Whan could end up at the Dockers if they choose to match a potential bid on him. He could also be added as a category B rookie if there are no rival bids.

There are no guarantees from the Dockers, but his ability to lift in the second half of the season was noted by the club as it prepares to enter the draft with picks 20, 47 and 69.

"It's been a dream for as long as I could possibly think, and now that things are getting closer we just have to wait and see what happens," Whan said.

"It's definitely exciting to think that that could possibly be my job, and I'll put in every ounce of energy I've got to make sure I'm giving it my best crack and taking the opportunity."