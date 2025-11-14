Reporter Nathan Schmook and photographer Daniel Carson have been honoured again for their work on WA footy

Maurice Rioli jnr tackles Brady Hough during Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: Daniel Carson, AFL Photos

AFL.com.au reporter Nathan Schmook and photographer Daniel Carson have been recognised for their work at the 2025 WA Football Media Guild Awards.

Schmook took home the Alan Newman Best Print Feature award for his behind-the-scenes story on how Fremantle optimised its performance during a road trip to Gold Coast.

He joined the Dockers for every step of their journey to and from the Gold Coast to face the Suns, interviewing players and officials to discover just how one of the AFL's most experienced travelling teams seeks to minimise the impact of cross-continental travel on its game-day results.

It was the third successive year that Schmook has won the feature writing award, following wins in 2023 for his story on Luke Jackson's first year at Fremantle, and in 2024 on the Dockers' pre-season preparations.

Meanwhile, Carson won the award for best photograph for his picture of Maurice Rioli jnr's flying tackle on Brady Hough during Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 19, 2025 at Optus Stadium.

He also received a commendation for his photo of Liam Ryan flying for a mark during the Western Derby in round 20.