A special moment in 2014 inspired Fred Rodriguez, whose dreams are set to be realised in next week's Telstra AFL Draft

Fred Rodriguez in action during Western Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on July 6, 2025 and (inset) presenting Ben Stratton with his premiership medal in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

DRAFT prospect Fred Rodriguez can still remember the magic of Grand Final day in 2014 when his AFL dreams were cemented in a brown and gold jumper on the MCG dais.

A seven-year-old footy lover who idolised Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe, Rodriguez was entered into the NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year Award by his mum, Sharyn, that year and enjoyed all the thrills as the round three winner.

He travelled from Perth to play on the MCG at half-time in April, met his favourite player, and was interviewed by Channel Seven's Hamish McLachlan on national television.

But there's nothing like Grand Final day to fuel a young footballer's dreams, and Rodriguez was hooked after he returned to the MCG in September and stood on the stage to present Hawthorn defender Ben Stratton with his premiership medal.

Now among WA's leading prospects in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, the skilful South Fremantle midfielder can still recall the moment his dream was turbo-charged 11 years ago.

"I remember it all pretty well. I remember my shorts were way too big for me and that someone had to get some smaller shorts. Then I was walking up onto the stage, looking around at a packed MCG with brown and gold everywhere, and then looking up at Ben Stratton," Rodriguez told AFL.com.au.

Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe with a young Fred Rodriguez. Picture: Supplied

"I remember putting the medal on, shaking hands, and then he gave me the hat. As a young kid I always wanted to play in the AFL, but that probably reinforced it, being on the MCG on Grand Final day."

The young Auskickers who feature at half-time on football's biggest day are selected based on the qualities of enthusiasm, teamwork and friendship. They're traits that Rodriguez showed then and has continued to display through his football journey, culminating in a polished 2025 season.

His creativity, competitiveness, and balance as a two-sided midfielder have been features of his season, which saw him earn All-Australian honours and his state's MVP award.

Channel Seven's Hamish McLachlan with a young Fred Rodriguez. Picture: Supplied

The 18-year-old also set himself to be a leader this year and flourished as a captain for both WA and South Fremantle's colts, with his coaches believing he has all the football and character traits to succeed in an AFL program.

"I put it on myself early on in the summer squad. Being lucky enough to play all four state games last year, I knew I was going to have to bear a bit of the weight in terms of being a leader in this year's side," Rodriguez said.

"So from the outset, I tried to make relationships with people I didn't know and just get to know as many of the boys as possible so we could begin to build those relationships and be able to trust each other, both on and off the field.

"I was really trying to play my best footy and make sure I was preparing as best I could, but then also being a leader and making sure other people were also in the right space to play."

Fred Rodriguez celebrates a goal during Western Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rodriguez said he learned a lot watching WA captain Bo Allan lead from the front last year and he worked with state coach Marc Webb, talent manager Adam Jones, and leadership consultant David Arnfield to develop his own style.

One of the quieter players in WA's 2024 program, he became a vocal teammate this year who knew the gameplan inside out, spoke up in meetings and led by example on the track.

He worked hard on his perceived weaknesses as well, linking up with a sprint coach over the pre-season and putting in the hours to become a more explosive player who can accelerate out of stoppages.

Combined with his ability to kick accurately on both feet, Rodriguez cemented himself as one of the pool's more balanced midfielders, averaging 25.3 disposals with the Bulldogs, debuting at WAFL league level, and earning comparisons with Brisbane jet Hugh McCluggage.

"I was just really trying to improve that first couple of steps to help me out in stoppages and when I'm in trouble. So that [sprint coaching] has been really good for me," Rodriguez said.

Fred Rodriguez in action at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Then being able to go both ways, it opens up the whole game, and if you get shut off one side, you've always got that ability to turn back and go the other way.

"I credit Dad for that one. We were kicking out the front one day when I was like six, and I could do all these snaps on my right foot thinking I was a superstar.

"He said, 'All right, do it on your left', because if I wanted to be a good player when I was older, I had to be able to kick on both feet. From that day on I was always out the front or the back with him kicking on both feet."

Rodriguez was going to South Fremantle games before he could walk, with his Dad and uncle both playing at the club. So making his WAFL debut in round one and kicking a goal was a special highlight.

Being part of the WA team that snared a thrilling three-point win over Vic Country after Hudson Walker's final-minute goal was another memorable moment, with Rodriguez himself bursting from a centre bounce in that game to kick a 50m goal.

A diehard Fremantle fan growing up, Rodriguez watched Fyfe and David Mundy closest as a young player, and he has kept a keen eye on the Dockers' stars that have followed them.

It is a Collingwood champion, however, who he has continually focused in on through the years, with Scott Pendlebury in his ninth season back in 2014 when Rodriguez was on the MCG dais.

"I was always watching guys like Nat Fyfe and David Mundy and seeing how they went about it, and then these days Andy Brayshaw, Caleb Serong and Hayden Young," Rodriguez said.

"Then I've also always tried to watch Scott Pendlebury and what he does with the ball. He's just always super composed, so I've tried to watch him and pick up a few things from him."