Nick Daicos and Chad Warner are the latest two stars locked in for 2026 AAMI AFL Origin in Perth

Nick Daicos and Chad Warner. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos and Sydney powerhouse Chad Warner are the latest two players locked in for next year's AAMI AFL Origin between Western Australia and Victoria.

Daicos has joined the Victorian quartet of Marcus Bontempelli, Matt Rowell, Jeremy Cameron and Zak Butters in committing to the Big V for the game on Saturday, February 14 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Warner will add his flair to the WA midfield, alongside fellow Sandgropers Patrick Cripps, Shai Bolton, Aaron Naughton and Tom Barrass.

Tickets for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game go on sale to AFL and club members from 9am AWST (12pm AEDT) on Tuesday, with tickets available to the general public from 9am AWST (12pm AEDT) on Wednesday.

ORIGIN TICKETS Get your seats to WA v Victoria

Daicos will follow in the footsteps of his father Peter, who played five State of Origin games for Victoria, by donning the Big V.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected to represent Victoria. Dad always spoke about how special it was to wear the Big V, and to now have the opportunity to do that is very exciting,” Daicos said.



“AFL Origin is something players and fans will love, and I can’t wait to get over to Perth and take on WA in front of a packed Optus Stadium with plenty of Victorians in the stands backing the Big V on the night.”

Warner said he was excited to play under his Swans coach Dean Cox for WA, alongside other stars of the game.

“I’m pumped and it’s a huge honour to get the chance to represent WA, especially with Coxy as coach,” Warner said.

“Having spoken to a few of my WA teammates, we are all excited to get together as a team and take it to Victoria in front of hopefully a sold-out Optus Stadium, with a loud home crowd drowning out all the travelling Victorian fans.”

It will mark the first AFL State of Origin game in more than 25 years, with the most recent clash played in 1999, when Victoria hosted South Australia at the MCG.

Pending their availability to play, a potential Victorian side could also feature the likes of Max Gawn, Toby Greene and Caleb Serong, while a WA side could include Sam Taylor, Charlie Cameron, Luke Jackson and Tim English.

Chris Scott, Geelong's two-time premiership coach, will lead Victoria with Melbourne champion Garry Lyon to serve as chair of selectors, while Western Australia will be coached by Cox, the WA legend and current Sydney coach, and West Coast great Glen Jakovich will head the selection panel.

Marcus Bontempelli and Victoria Chair of Selectors Garry Lyon during a State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Australian squad*

Tom Barrass

Shai Bolton

Patrick Cripps

Aaron Naughton

Chad Warner

Victorian squad*

Marcus Bontempelli

Zak Butters

Jeremy Cameron

Nick Daicos

Matt Rowell

* more to be announced