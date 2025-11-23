N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all the lowlights from the 2025 season.
- The cyclone-affected Opening Round had a flow-on effect until the last game of the season
- The Demons said goodbye to premiership coach Simon Goodwin with three rounds remaining
- Oscar Allen's awkward press conference after meeting with rival team's coach
- Izak Rankine's homophobic slur against Collingwood
- Adelaide's September flop after finishing minor premier was a 'failed season', according to Damo
- North Melbourne remained stagnant
- The sad passing of Adam and Troy Selwood rocked the footy world
