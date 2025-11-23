Simon Goodwin (right) speaks to the media with Melbourne president Brad Green on August 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all the lowlights from the 2025 season.

- The cyclone-affected Opening Round had a flow-on effect until the last game of the season

- The Demons said goodbye to premiership coach Simon Goodwin with three rounds remaining

- Oscar Allen's awkward press conference after meeting with rival team's coach

- Izak Rankine's homophobic slur against Collingwood

- Adelaide's September flop after finishing minor premier was a 'failed season', according to Damo

- North Melbourne remained stagnant

- The sad passing of Adam and Troy Selwood rocked the footy world

