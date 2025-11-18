Nick Daicos will play for Victoria in AFL Origin then turn his focus to taking Collingwood to a premiership

Nick Daicos poses during the State of Origin media ppportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos wants Collingwood to learn from, then replicate, its experience of turning past preliminary final heartbreak into a premiership.

The Magpies crashed out in the penultimate week this year, losing to eventual premier Brisbane.

In 2022, Collingwood suffered a tight preliminary final loss to Sydney then bounced back to win the 2023 flag.

"Excited for next year, obviously pretty disappointed with the way our season ended," Daicos said.

"I think any time going into the season, you'll take a home prelim final, but unfortunately, couldn't make the most of it.

"So we're pretty focused on getting better and getting back there next year and going a couple steps further."

Jamie Elliott (left) and Nick Daicos after the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos reflected fondly on how Collingwood had capitalised on its 2022 heartbreak.

"In 2022 we just sort of had the mindset that if everyone comes to that one per cent better, we'll hopefully play another week in the season and we'll be better than that team on the day," he said.

"So that clearly happened in 2023 and hopefully we can repeat the same heading into 2026."

Daicos will have a different-looking pre-season after being named in Victoria's team to face Western Australia in the AFL Origin match on February 14 at Optus Stadium.

The 22-year-old is keen to reunite with former schoolmate Matt Rowell, and hopes Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson will join them - along with his older brother Josh Daicos.

"Even just to learn a few things from some of the best players around the league and some of the players you idolise in this league and come up against is something that will be very cool," he said.

"I'm sure WA will be star-studded, so it's going to be a great spectacle. I'm very grateful to be a part of it."

Nick Daicos and Victorian chair of selectors Garry Lyon pose during the State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos indicated he will give up his prized No.35 guernsey number to Patrick Dangerfield if the Geelong skipper takes part.

Tickets went on sale for the game on Tuesday and Daicos made it clear he won't be taking it easy.

"It's a huge honour to play for Victoria. We want to do them proud. We want to get the win," he said.

"You're also two weeks out from starting your own season, so I don't think anyone will be running around at half speed. I think it's going to be quite full-on, and I'm excited for that.

"We're two weeks out from starting our AFL season for our individual clubs, and we want to be prepared for that too. So I think it will be full noise."

Daicos joins Marcus Bontempelli, Rowell, Zak Butters and Jeremy Cameron as Victoria's players announced so far.

Sydney star Chad Warner will play for WA with Patrick Cripps, Shai Bolton, Aaron Naughton and Tom Barrass.