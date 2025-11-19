IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, we recap all the news and action from the first night of the Telstra AFL Draft.
- Hear from Willem Duursma after the Eagles take him with pick No.1
- Gold Coast matched all four bids on its academy talent - hear from Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson
- How does Dan Annable fit into the Lions' premiership-winning midfield?
- Sullivan Robey - the inspiration behind the Gettable boys' draft song - was the bolter of the night
- What's better than one Pickett? Two. The Dees add Kozzy's cousin Latrelle to their ranks
