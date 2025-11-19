Catch all the excitment from night one of the draft in today's episode of AFL Daily

Willem Duursma after being selected by West Coast with the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, we recap all the news and action from the first night of the Telstra AFL Draft.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Hear from Willem Duursma after the Eagles take him with pick No.1

- Gold Coast matched all four bids on its academy talent - hear from Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson

- How does Dan Annable fit into the Lions' premiership-winning midfield?

- Sullivan Robey - the inspiration behind the Gettable boys' draft song - was the bolter of the night

- What's better than one Pickett? Two. The Dees add Kozzy's cousin Latrelle to their ranks

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts