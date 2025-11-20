Dyson Sharp had a rollercoaster night at the draft, but now is ready to play for the club he's always supported

FEELING he owes it all to Essendon, draftee Dyson Sharp is ready and willing to become a crucial cog in lifting the Bombers off the bottom part of the ladder.

South Australian product Sharp was Essendon's third of three first-round picks at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft, selected at No.13 after the Bombers withstood desperate attempts from Adelaide to secure the young midfielder.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported the Crows offered three different deals for Sharp, including one that included two first-round picks, but were knocked back by the Bombers.

Sharp, a childhood Essendon fan, also wasn't certain of his destination, given the Crows had been assertive with their interest.

"It was pretty hard to say and Essendon weren't really revealing their cards too early," Sharp told AAP on Thursday.

"I spoke with Adelaide earlier in the week and for them to show that much interest and throw the whole kitchen sink at the Bombers - it's pretty rewarding.

"And then for the Dons not to give up and to back me and keep me, that's also a very, very good feeling, so I owe it all to them now."

Essendon also selected midfielder-forward - and fellow Bombers fan - Sullivan Robey at No.9 and defender Jacob Farrow at No.10.

A "true, loyal" Bombers man, Sharp said he had laid out his new kit on his bed after being presented with his guernsey by former skipper Dyson Heppell.

"I was six or eight and watching the Bombers play, and Dyson Heppell's name got called with his dreads," Sharp said.

"He was the captain, the superstar. I was like, I've never really heard my name before, so from then on out, I was a true, loyal Bombers man."

Sharp, well aware of Essendon's recent struggles, said joining a rebuilding club presented a unique opportunity.

With contracted captain Zach Merrett's failed trade to Hawthorn still casting a shadow, the Bombers hit their first pre-season speed bump after star winger Nic Martin suffered a knee injury.

Senior leader Martin, having ruptured his ACL in July during the Bombers' defeat to Richmond, will meet with a surgeon this week to find out the extent of the injury.

A further blow would be a gut punch for Essendon, who had 16 players on their injury list at the end of the season.

Essendon, who haven't tasted premiership success since 2000 and last won a final in 2004, have yet to make a call on whether Merrett will remain captain.

"There's still plenty of work to be put in, but I'm willing to do that," Sharp said.

"There's lots to explore with a club that is rebuilding.

"They've got lots of younger guys in there as well - I guess it makes it a little bit easier for us, with the culture that you can build into.

"It feels like it's all there right at my feet. I've just got to grab it."

Sharp isn't shy with his round-one ambitions either.

"With my SANFL experience, it's quite achievable," Sharp said.

"If I can put in the work and get a good pre-season under my belt, then I'll be raring to go for round one.

"I'll just worry about impressing and getting in good with the culture."