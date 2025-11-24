Tom Burton during the match between Northern Knights and Western Jets on August 17, 2025. Picture:

RICHMOND has invited Tom Burton to train with the club over summer with a view to potentially signing him as a pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) signing.

Burton was overlooked in the national and rookie drafts last week, despite an impressive campaign for the Western Jets this season where he averaged 29 disposals.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Monday that Burton will train with the Tigers with a view to him signing a rookie deal.

The SSP window, which runs until February 20, opened on Monday and allows clubs to add extra players to their list ahead of the 2026 season.

Mason Cox (Fremantle) and Jayden Laverde (Greater Western Sydney) were confirmed as SSP signings by their new clubs on Monday.

A small running defender and midfielder, Burton was named in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and took out the Jets best and fairest award after an impressive campaign.

He also averaged 15.5 disposals for Vic Metro at the Marsh U-18 National Championships and had 20 possessions for the Marsh AFL National Academy against Richmond back in April.

He also impressed as an under-age player last year, including a 26-disposal game for Team Heppell in the Marsh AFL National Futures game on the MCG on 2024 Grand Final day.