Stan Australia executive and Melbourne board member Dan Taylor will step into the club's vacant CEO role

Dan Taylor. Picture: Melbourne FC

MELBOURNE has appointed one of its board members, Dan Taylor, as its new CEO, after the shock sacking of Paul Guerra on Tuesday.

Taylor is the executive director of Stan Australia, the streaming service owned by Nine, and only joined the Demons board at the annual general meeting in December last year.

Taylor, who is a lifelong Melbourne fan, will begin his role in the coming months, with former West Coast, Geelong and Carlton CEO Brian Cook to serve as interim club boss.

Guerra was dismissed on Tuesday, just seven months into his tenure as Melbourne CEO.

Melbourne Football Club president, Brad Green, incoming head coach, Steven King and club CEO Paul Guerra speak to media during a press conference at the MCG on September 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne president Steven Smith said Taylor's expertise made him an outstanding choice as the club's new leader.

“Dan has built his career making complex businesses work in competitive environments, and he brings to us the strategic and commercial thinking we need," Smith said.

“His leadership experience and understanding of what it takes to grow a high-performance organisation will be a great asset for the club.

“Dan has already made a significant contribution to the club as a non-executive director and we look forward to continuing to work with him as CEO to achieve sustained success."

More to come