Ken Hinkley has discussed the possibility of coaching the Blues following the departure of Michael Voss

Ken Hinkley looks on during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has not ruled himself out of contention to replace Michael Voss at Carlton, but concedes "everyone's predicting a first-time coach" will be installed at the Blues.

Hinkley is one of several credentialed coaches currently without a head coach role, with John Longmire, Adam Simpson and Nathan Buckley also available as the Blues and the new Tasmania club weigh up their options.

Hinkley, who left the Power last year after 297 games in charge, says his age will be a factor in any chance he has of taking over at Carlton given the state of the club's list.

But he says Longmire, the former Sydney premiership coach, would be the ideal candidate for the Blues.

"There's a bit of work to be done on that list now, (looking) from afar," Hinkley said on SEN of the Blues.

"My challenge is, I'm a much older person, so at 59 the sense I get is this is a longish build for Carlton.

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“It's harder for me to answer because people go straight away, 'He wants to coach Carlton' or 'He doesn't want to coach Carlton'. I'm not prepared to go black and white and say, 'This is what I want to (do) ...'

"There's a lot more facts you would need to gather before you would make a decision around who you do and don't want to coach.

"I'd be fascinated if John Longmire wasn't spoken about really deeply at Carlton because he's such a good fit for cultural issues and he's provided that at Sydney.

"(He would bring) strong leadership, consistent behaviour, (he would) demand high performance and he has consistently led his team to the finals ... he's got a track record that says he can win. But (Sydney) is a different list (to Carlton)."

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With the Blues expected to lean towards a first-time coach to replace Voss, one name in the mix is current Collingwood assistant Hayden Skipworth.

Skipworth narrowly missed out on the West Coast job and was also in the mix to replace Simon Goodwin at Melbourne, and Magpies coach Craig McRae said on Wednesday his assistant is ready to take the next step.

"His strategy is really good. His people management is really good. The way he owns a room. He's really well organised. He's so curious. He is always bettering himself, constantly looking for a better way. He travels to better himself," McRae said.

"He's got a lot of experience now, (but) you're never fully ready. You could never be fully ready for this job, unless you have done it before.

Hayden Skipworth during a Collingwood captain's run at Olympic Park Oval on August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Based on what I see, 'Skip' would be ready."

Earlier this week, Hinkley denied he was being considered to coach the new Tasmania club, despite meeting with Devils CEO Brendan Gale.

"I'm one of the few coaches who've actually spent three years at a start-up club (Gold Coast), and seen the ups and downs, and what can happen if a start-up club gets it wrong," he said.

"They approached me, right from the very start, about what I could offer to them in a start-up club situation – and what role would best suit me.

"I'm not in one way saying that I'm going to be a coach again, or I'm not going to be a coach again. All I'm saying is, right now, I'll give you every bit of advice or help that you think I can offer, to help that football club when they start up."