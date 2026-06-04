In his first season as a senior coach, Melbourne's Steven King is getting his team ready for Monday's emotional Big Freeze match

Neale Daniher is seen during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH Steven King is letting others tell Neale Daniher's story as he prepares his team for a massive King's Birthday clash.

Always a highlight of the season, Monday's Big Freeze game against Collingwood has taken on far greater significance after Daniher's death last week from motor neuron disease.

This is King's first season as a senior coach and he feels privileged to be in charge of the Demons for such an important occasion.

"I feel a little bit uncomfortable ... I don't feel qualified enough to personally speak of Neale," King said.

"So using some people around the club who have better relationships and have spent some quality time with Neale - at the right time, trying to tap into that.

"Just the fact that our younger generation of players know how important and special he was.

"Your experience in footy, on the biggest days, grand finals, finals, big rivalries - this one is a real honour and privilege to be part of."

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Demons assistant coach Nathan Jones is one person at the club who knew Daniher well.

"Nathan Jones told a ripper ... thinking he was going OK (after his first season) and Neale told him he was fat and had to get fit," King said.

"I said 'so how did it work out?' - (Jones said) 'I lost five kilos and came second in the time trial when I got back'. Nathan became who he was - captain and champion of our footy club."

Amid the emotional build-up, King is also mindful that his players must have their heads around what will be needed to beat the Magpies.

Jake Lever and Isaac Quaynor speak to the media at the MCG on June 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"As the week goes on we focus on us, do a little bit on the opposition," he said.

"By the time Sunday, Monday comes around the occasion will speak for itself ... then it's just the importance of us getting back (to) playing a brand of footy that we know we can.

"We're really just looking forward to putting on a really good show, one, that fits the occasion and, two, makes Neale proud for what he's done for our footy club."

King was moved by Tuesday's gathering at the MCG, when the two clubs came together and heard from Daniher's wife Jan and daughter Bec.

"Yesterday with Jan and Bec, that was really special. Even just coming together with Collingwood, it put the whole game into perspective," he said.

"Hearing his wife and daughter speak, how much respect we had for them, how difficult that would have been ... that was huge."