The Dockers have destroyed the Kangaroos in Bunbury

Michael Frederick and Isaiah Dudley celebrate a goal during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LADDER leader Fremantle has extended its winning streak to a dozen matches with a ruthless 124-point thrashing of North Melbourne – the greatest winning margin in club history.

The Dockers broke the game open with a nine-goal blitz in the second quarter and powered away to a 24.11 (155) to 4.7 (31) victory at Bunbury's Hands Oval on Saturday.

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

The spread of contributors was impressive as Fremantle kicked the last 19 goals of the game, with Andrew Brayshaw (30 disposals), Shai Bolton (27), Murphy Reid (23) and Neil Erasmus (22) all influential.

Hayden Young finished with 23 disposals and two goals in a strong return in his first game since round nine following a concussion.

Josh Treacy (four), Patrick Voss (four), Sam Switkowski (three) and Luke Jackson (three) led a group of 10 goalkickers.

The commanding victory ensured Fremantle (12-1) will spend a third consecutive week on top of the ladder heading into its mid-season bye.

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North (5-7), meanwhile, slipped further back in the race for a wildcard spot and lost defender Riley Hardeman to concussion before half-time.

Harry Sheezel (27 disposals), Luke Parker (26) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (20) fought hard in a losing side.

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After beating West Coast in their inaugural Bunbury "home'' fixture last year – under a deal with the WA Government – the Kangaroos stayed with Fremantle for about 40 minutes.

The margin was just six points when George Wardlaw kicked North's fourth major at the seven-minute mark of the second term.

But the Dockers went on a tear, slamming through the next eight goals in just 19 minutes to lead by 54 points at the main break.

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It was Fremantle's highest first-half score in more than 11 years and also the third consecutive game in which the Kangaroos have conceded 75 or more points by half-time.

There was no repeat of North's remarkable fightback against Gold Coast in round 11 as it went goalless in the second half against the Dockers and added just 0.3 to its tally.

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It was the equal-seventh heaviest loss in Kangaroos history and the biggest margin of defeat in Alastair Clarkson's coaching tenure.

Dockers blitz Roos in second-quarter surge

The Kangaroos trailed by 13 just points at quarter-time, but the second term proved costly as they were blown away. North was just six points behind after back-to-back goals early in the term, only for the game to be taken away from them by half-time. The Dockers kicked away with eight consecutive goals to finish the half, and ended up booting the last 19 goals of the game.

Jackson sets the tone in ruck battle

Luke Jackson helped set up the Dockers' win, comfortably winning the ruck battle against Tristan Xerri. Jackson was arguably the best player on the ground when the game was there to be won, and finished with 19 disposals, 22 hitouts and three goals. Xerri was without a kick up to three-quarter time and finished with 12 disposals as Jackson comfortably took the points.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 4.4 4.6 4.7 (31)

FREMANTLE 4.3 13.4 17.5 24.11 (155)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Wardlaw, Trembath, Larkey, Darling

Fremantle: Voss 4, Treacy 4, Switkowski 3, Jackson 3, Young 2, Reid 2, Frederick 2, Amiss 2, Erasmus, Dudley

BEST

North Melbourne: Parker, Wardlaw, Davies-Uniacke

Fremantle: Jackson, Voss, Brayshaw, Treacy, Young, Reid, Erasmus

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Hardeman (concussion)

Fremantle: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Hands Oval