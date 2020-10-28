MELBOURNE veteran Nathan Jones is set to become just the second player to ever reach the 300-game milestone for the club, having signed a one-year contract extension to take his career into a 16th season on Wednesday.

Jones needs to play just six senior games next season to join David Neitz as the club's only 300-game players, having overcome a campaign plagued by numerous fitness problems this year.

A three-time best and fairest winner and a former club captain, the 32-year-old played just eight games in season 2020 to take his career tally to 294.

"We had some chats with Nathan later in the year about next season, which mainly centred around if he felt that he had more to give … we were keen to offer him another contract," Demons football boss Josh Mahoney told the club's website.

"Nathan had some challenges physically this year, but his development off-field and the impact he has across all players has never been stronger. Speaking to him today, he is as competitive as ever and is totally invested in being part of our journey going forward."

As reported by AFL.com.au in September, former Western Bulldogs skipper Easton Wood has also ensured he will see out his career at the Whitten Oval by signing a two-year contract extension.

The club's stand-in premiership captain in 2016, Wood is preparing for his 14th season at the Western Bulldogs next year.

"This place is my home, and I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else," Wood said.

"It’s just wonderful to have that locked away and be here for another two years. I’ll be able to finish my life as a Bulldog, which has always been the goal."