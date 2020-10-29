It's official: Rory Atkins will play for Gold Coast in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

RORY Atkins has joined Gold Coast, with the Suns making his move from Adelaide official on Friday.

The Crows wingman has joined the club on what is believed to be a five-year deal worth approximately $400,000 per season after falling out of Adelaide's side this year.

The Suns secured Atkins as an unrestricted free agent, with Adelaide unable to match an offer for the 26-year-old.

Atkins informed the Crows in August he would be pursuing a rival offer under his free-agency rights and he departed the club before its end to the season.

He had managed only four games this season but finished his career at Adelaide with 101 appearances to his name, including the 2017 Grand Final loss to Richmond.

Atkins' line-breaking run and ball-carrying ability, combined with his left-foot kicking, appealed to the Suns to see him as a player who can add to their midfield mix.

The AFL has confirmed the Crows will receive an end-of-round-two (pick 36 at the time of transaction) compensation pick for the player.