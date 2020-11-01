Richmond players celebrate the 2020 premiership at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S flag heroes now have the chance to add another slice of history to their dynasty that shows no signs of ending.

Come next season, the Tigers will put themselves in the frame to become the first premiership side to ever take the field together in another AFL/VFL match.

While the Tigers gave themselves a chance with their 2017 flag side, they ultimately fell short and it's still yet to be done in the history of the game.

With confirmation of Nathan Broad and Marlion Pickett's two-year extensions on Friday, plus the pending signature of Bachar Houli, the 22 players that saluted last weekend will all remain at Punt Road.

And the number of contenders to try and force their way in from outside the 22 is only dwindling, while the Tigers appear relatively quiet on the trade front.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo will miss most of 2021 with an ACL and Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones still have four matches to serve from their 10-match bans.

Dashing defender Oleg Markov has requested a trade to Gold Coast and contracted youngster Jack Higgins appears set to be traded, with St Kilda the frontrunners for his services.

That leaves Markov's fellow Grand Final emergencies Josh Caddy, Jake Aarts and Mabior Chol among the possibilities to push into the side.

Plus, youngsters Riley Collier-Dawkins, Jack Ross, Patrick Naish, Thomson Dow, Patrick Naish, Hugo Ralphsmith, Will Martyn and Bigoa Nyuon will be desperate for big summers in order to break in.

Noah Cumberland, who will enter his second season in 2021, will be sidelined until May after rupturing his ACL earlier this season.

Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, Ryan Garthwaite and Ben Miller remain without a contract for next season, while Luke English and Fraser Turner were delisted on Wednesday.

Heading into 2018, the entire 2017 premiership outfit remained, however were unable to play together again with emergency Jayden Short playing every game and top draftee Higgins featuring 20 times.

The 2019 line-up never got the chance with dual premiership wingman Brandon Ellis taking up a lucrative contract at the Suns.

And recently, the 2018 West Coast outfit lost Mark LeCras (retirement) and Scott Lycett (Port Adelaide) ahead of 2019.

The Western Bulldogs flag side of 2016 lost Joel Hamling to Fremantle, while the 2015 Hawthorn team saw Brian Lake and David Hale retire and Matt Suckling move to the kennel.

The Tigers defied the odds to create a dynasty that now has three flags in four years. Could they do it again and earn another spot in the record books?