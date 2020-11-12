It's official! Ben Brown will be a Demon in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

KEY FORWARD Ben Brown has finally made his way to Melbourne.

After playing 130 games for North Melbourne and booting 287 goals, Brown, 27, surprisingly fell out of favour in 2020 after having form and injury concerns.

The Roos received picks No.26, No.33 and a future fourth-round selection (tied to Brisbane), while giving the Dees pick 28 and their future fourth-round selection.

Prior to this year, Brown had kicked more than 60 goals in each of his past three seasons, consistently challenging for the Coleman Medal and earning recognition as one of the game's most accurate forwards.

He suffered a left knee injury this season though, restricting him to just nine games, where he kicked eight goals.

Brown was also dropped during the year.

His acquisition by the Demons gives coach Simon Goodwin a forward line focal point and ideal sidekick to youngster Sam Weideman.

Melbourne general manager of football Josh Mahoney said the 200cm forward was a welcome addition.

"We are excited to have Ben join us," Mahoney said.

"He is a proven goal kicker and we think he is the perfect type of player to work alongside our other forwards with his height, football smarts and experience.

"We were impressed during this process by Ben’s determination to succeed and also his excitement about joining Melbourne and being part of our club."