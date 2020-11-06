Inside Trading: Lachie Fogarty, Mason Cox, Peter Wright and Shaun Higgins could all be at new clubs in 2021. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is prepared to pay a significant portion of Peter Wright's contract over the next two seasons in a deal to send the ruck/forward to Essendon.

The Suns confirmed on Friday that the Bombers were only club they had been dealing with over the 24-year-old who was squeezed out of Stuart Dew's best line-up this year.

With list spots tight at the Suns, they have asked the Bombers for future picks (likely to be in the third or fourth round) in return for a player they have offered up for trade.

"We're really just talking to Essendon, they've made the play on that," list manager Craig Cameron told Trade Radio.

"Conversations with them are going pretty well at the moment."

Wright is contracted until 2022 on a deal valued at approximately $500,000 per season.

The 203cm Victorian was named emergency for the Suns for much of 2020, forced to watch on as Ben King and Sam Day owned the club's key forward posts.

Wright played 66 games in his first five seasons at the Suns after being drafted at pick No.8 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.

He is expected to bolster the Bombers' tall stocks following the departure of Joe Daniher to Brisbane, retirement of Tom Bellchambers and delisting of Shaun McKernan. - Mitch Cleary

Swans ask question of big Magpie

WEST Coast ruckman Tom Hickey appears to remain Sydney's priority trade target, despite recent inquiries into the availability of Collingwood big man Mason Cox.

The Swans are understood to have targeted Hickey with a three-year deal but must convince the Eagles to part with the 29-year-old, who is contracted for 2021.

If they cannot land Hickey, the Swans could pursue other options after their ruck stocks were depleted in 2020 through injury.

Sam Naismith required a knee reconstruction after re-injuring his right knee, while Callum Sinclair hyperextended his knee, forcing defender Aliir Aliir into the ruck at stages.

Sydney has enquired about Cox's availability but has not progressed to the point of discussing a formal offer.

The 211cm Cox, who could be targeted as either a ruckman or a tall forward, is also contracted for 2021 after hitting a trigger to extend his deal by one season.

Collingwood list manager Ned Guy told Trade Radio this week there were discussions to extend his deal. - Nathan Schmook

Cats youngster catches eye of rival

THE FUTURE of contracted Geelong small forward/midfielder Lachie Fogarty remains unclear as he weighs up his options for 2021.

AFL.com.au understands Carlton has shown interest in the 21-year-old who was limited to six games this year.

Fogarty holds a deal for next season, however Geelong is expected to entertain offers should he request a move and a compelling deal be put forward by a rival club.

The Western Jets product played a combination of midfield and forward time this season but was squeezed out of the side ahead of finals.

Fogarty managed 15 games in his debut season of 2018 but has since battled a series of knee, ankle and groin issues that has cost him continuity in back-to-back pre-seasons.

Teammate Charlie Constable, who holds a contract for next season, is exploring the market but is yet to receive serious interest, while Quinton Narkle remains without an offer for 2021.

Key back Lachie Henderson is in the process of finalising a new deal for next season, Sam Simpson has been offered a new deal, contracted speedster Jordan Clark is committed to staying but Nakia Cockatoo is bound for Brisbane. - Mitch Cleary

Six in hunt for Dogs' first pick

SIX CLUBS are chasing the Western Bulldogs' pick 14 as the club puts it on the trade table.

The Dogs are fielding offers from rivals for the first-round pick, which they are keen to offload for more draft points to secure Next Generation Academy gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

However their plans could be altered depending on what happens with Josh Dunkley and the Dogs midfielder's insistence he wants to be traded to Essendon.

Adelaide, which has a very strong draft hand, North Melbourne and Collingwood are among the clubs who have asked about the Bulldogs' top pick as they try to improve their draft position.

However the Dogs may actually delay a decision on the early choice until closer to the draft, with clubs able to trade picks up until a week before the NAB AFL Draft. They then can do deals during the draft with live trading.

Because of that extended trade window, the Dogs could hold the selection and see who becomes more desperate for the selection as the draft edges closer and more is known about where draftees are likely to head. - Callum Twomey

Higgins deal delayed by Cats' chase for Jezza

SHAUN Higgins' move from North Melbourne to Geelong is being held up by the Cats' pursuit of Greater Western Sydney spearhead Jeremy Cameron.

The Cats don't want to part with anything more than a second-round pick for the 32-year-old Higgins who is set to accept a two-year deal to 2022 at GMHBA Stadium.

But the Roos are demanding more despite telling the dual best and fairest he was free to explore outside interest late in the season.

One deal raised by the Roos involved acquiring a second-round pick from the Cats and swapping the Cats' pick No.20 for their selection No.28 to move further up the order.

However, the two clubs are yet to enter any meaningful discussions as the Cats weigh up which assets to use in dealings with the Giants for Cameron.

Higgins was offered a three-year move to Geelong at the end of 2019 but decided to stay for two seasons at the Roos and back in the direction of the club under Rhyce Shaw.

But after the club's three-win season, the Roos told Higgins he was open to look elsewhere after being not being guaranteed a future at the club beyond 2021.

The Giants matched the Cats' restricted free agency bid for Cameron valued at around $900,000 per season over five years to force a trade and are demanding a strong return from the Cats. - Mitch Cleary

Will Jack remain a Tiger?

RICHMOND youngster Jack Higgins appears destined to remain at Punt Road next season, with the chances of a move to St Kilda before next Thursday's Trade Period deadline growing all the more unlikely.

Higgins is open to a move elsewhere after losing his place in the Tigers' team on the eve of their finals campaign, but the Saints have made it clear that the dynamic mid-forward must formally request a trade before they will consider making a play for his signature.

St Kilda, who revealed it is "extremely unlikely" to chase Collingwood star Adam Treloar on Friday, has reiterated it is determined to retain its first-round selection – currently pick No.17 – during this year's Trade Period.

It further lengthens the odds of a move for Higgins, given its next selection isn't currently slated to fall until pick No.64 at the NAB AFL Draft, with Richmond confirming on Thursday that the contracted Higgins is a required player ahead of season 2021.

"There was an initial thought that he may (indicate he wants to play for St Kilda), but there's been nothing strong or concrete at all from him or his management," Saints list boss James Gallagher told Trade Radio.

"There's only interest if Jack came out and said he wanted to come to the Saints. The speculation has raced well ahead of reality on that.

"Our position is that we're not going to comment on guys who are contracted at other clubs that haven't said publicly that they want to come to the Saints." - Riley Beveridge

In other news

- The Western Bulldogs' stance on refusing to trade Josh Dunkley softened slightly on Friday with list boss Sam Power conceding "we have to be open to different situations" for the contracted midfielder.

- Hawthorn has zeroed in on its wing replacement for Isaac Smith with Collingwood's Tom Phillips weighing up a switch to Waverley Park.

- Melbourne has registered interest in unsigned Bomber Andrew Phillips to provide ruck depth behind Max Gawn with Demons No.2 Braydon Preuss bound for Greater Western Sydney.

- St Kilda signed former Bomber Shaun McKernan as a delisted free agent on a one-year deal to provide added ruck and forward depth.

- Brisbane and Melbourne completed the first pick swap of the Trade Period with the Demons moving up the order in this year's draft to get their hands on pick No.43.