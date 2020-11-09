THERE'S close to 20 players who are expected to move before Thursday's trade deadline.
But what about those who are still waiting by the phone?
On Monday's episode of AFL Exchange, the team discuss those players are still on the shelf with little interest.
Plus, a look at Shaun Higgins' value, what Jack Higgins will cost St Kilda and how Essendon's forward line shapes up for 2021.
Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey every day on Trade Radio 12-1pm AEDT via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
TURN IT ON
Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blogFROM 7am-7pm AEDT