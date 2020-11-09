Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary for the AFL Exchange podcast

THERE'S close to 20 players who are expected to move before Thursday's trade deadline.

But what about those who are still waiting by the phone?

On Monday's episode of AFL Exchange, the team discuss those players are still on the shelf with little interest.

Plus, a look at Shaun Higgins' value, what Jack Higgins will cost St Kilda and how Essendon's forward line shapes up for 2021.

Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey every day on Trade Radio 12-1pm AEDT via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.