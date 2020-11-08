Ben Brown, Tom Hickey, Jeremy Cameron and Adam Saad could all be at new clubs by Thursday. Pictures: AFL Photos

THURSDAY'S deadline for the 2020 Trade Period is closing in and a significant amount of deals are still to be completed.

While some trades are close to being ticked off, history tells us others will only be agreed minutes before deadline on November 12.

Here are 19 deals still in play with four full days of trading remaining.

Adam Treloar

The Western Bulldogs shape as Treloar's most likely home in 2021, despite the midfielder being contracted and reluctant to leave the club he joined five seasons ago. The Bulldogs are the club most likely to be able to both afford Treloar and offer him a short-term shot at a premiership if he leaves the Magpies. The Dogs would first need to trade midfielder Josh Dunkley but are monitoring Treloar's situation, with St Kilda and Hawthorn both unlikely to pursue him. Treloar has five seasons to run on a very lucrative contract.

Collingwood's Adam Treloar in action against West Coast in round eight. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jeremy Cameron

The Giants spoke to Cameron about the prospect of staying at GWS before matching Geelong's offer for the restricted free agent. They would "absolutely love" to hold on to the 2019 Coleman medallist, football manager Jason McCartney told ABC Sport at the weekend, but are working with the Cats to arrange a suitable trade, with talks ongoing. GWS wants a combination of the Cats' first-round picks (No.13, No.15 and No.20) and a player in exchange for "arguably the best player in our club's history". Cats midfielder Brandan Parfitt is off the table.

GWS star forward Jeremy Cameron. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley

The premiership Bulldog wants to go to Essendon but given he has two years left on his contract the Bombers will need to present a deal that gets the Dogs interested. Early picks aren't a must-have for the Dogs given their Academy gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan coming through, but two first-round picks appear the likely starting point to prise the ball-winner out of Whitten Oval. The Bombers currently hold picks No.6 and 7 and are targeting pick No.8 for Adam Saad. The Dunkley deal will go down to the wire given the Dogs are happy to have him back in 2021, despite his trade request.

Josh Dunkley after the Dogs' win over GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Saad

Essendon wants Carlton's pick No.8 for Saad as the Blues inject more genuine speed into their line-up. The Blues have looked to split that pick into two later first-round picks and then offload one for Saad, but are also open to moving their 2021 first-round pick to land the line-breaking half-back. The hold-up with the Saad trade is creating a mini logjam with other connected deals, with the Bombers reluctant to give any picks back if they do get No.8 for the 26-year-old.

Adam Saad in action for the Bombers. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Brown

North wants as strong a draft pick as possible for Brown but Melbourne has been hesitant to part with pick 28. Tom McDonald has been raised in discussions but won't be going to the Roos as a Brown replacement in attack. The Demons are keen to add Brown to their forward mix alongside youngsters Sam Weideman and Luke Jackson and may push for a deal to instead focus on their future second-round pick.

North Melbourne's Ben Brown. Picture: AFL Photos

Orazio Fantasia

For the second straight year Fantasia has been keen for a move back to South Australia, but this time it's official. Discussions have been ongoing between Port Adelaide and Essendon, with Essendon pushing for a first-round pick for the contracted half-forward and Port Adelaide offering its first pick – No.29. The Power have a Next Generation Academy talent in Lachie Jones coming through this year's draft and need points to pay for him.

Orazio Fantasia at Essendon training. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaidyn Stephenson

Stephenson's future hasn't been guaranteed at the club despite being contracted after he fell out of the side this season. An offer of an early pick for Stephenson would make the Magpies think, but the forward has been keen to stay at Collingwood and prove himself there.

Jye Caldwell

The Giants are digging their heels in on Caldwell, demanding a first-round pick from Essendon in return for the second-year midfielder. The Bombers have discussed using their future-second round pick to get the Victorian in the door but it is unlikely that will be enough. If the Bombers hold two first-round picks in this year's draft, they would be allowed under AFL rules to send a future first-round pick, which is what the Giants may target.

Jye Caldwell in action against North Melbourne in round two, 2020. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Alex Witherden

The Eagles are keen on Witherden, who dropped out of the Lions' side this year with the acquisition of Grant Birchall and Callum Ah Chee. The complication is Witherden has two years to run on his contract with Brisbane and hasn't requested a trade to West Coast. Brisbane is unlikely to use many picks at this year's national draft with a tight list, so the Eagles may need to dip into their future picks to get a deal over the line.

Alex Witherden launches a kick against Essendon earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Tom Phillips

With a year to go on his contract at Collingwood, Phillips has been informed that opportunities on the wing will be limited next season at the Magpies. For the second consecutive off-season Phillips' name has been raised in trade discussions however this time it may eventuate, with Hawthorn interested in the hard-working midfielder to replace departed wingmen Isaac Smith and Ricky Henderson.

Magpie Tom Phillips attempts to break away from a tackle against St Kilda in round 3. Picture: AFL Photos

Shaun Higgins

Set to a accept a two-year deal at the Cattery but must be patient as Geelong prioritises its negotiations for Jeremy Cameron. The Cats don't want to part with anything more than a second-round pick after Higgins, 32, was told he could look for opportunities elsewhere. North Melbourne, meanwhile, wants to move its pick No.28 up to the Cats' pick No.20, as well as acquiring a second-round selection for the contracted midfielder.

Shaun Higgins in action during North Melbourne's R18 clash with West Coast at Metricon Stadium in September, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom McDonald

The Demons' pursuit of Ben Brown has delivered a blow to McDonald's prospects as a forward at Melbourne in 2021. Initially linked to Collingwood, list manager Ned Guy said the club was unlikely to "go down that path". Greater Western Sydney's pursuit of a tall forward led them to Jesse Hogan. A new suitor has yet to emerge.

A disappointed Tom McDonald leads the Demons off the ground. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Hickey

The West Coast big man remains Sydney's priority target as it hunts for a ruckman. Hickey is contracted for 2021, however, and the Eagles' preference has been to hold him as a back-up ruckman who would play if Nic Naitanui was injured. The clubs are holding talks and it would appear to be incumbent on the Swans to tempt the Eagles with an offer. Hickey has been offered a three-year deal by the Swans and a trade would likely see Nathan Vardy re-sign with the Eagles.

West Coast ruckman Tom Hickey in action against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Peter Wright

Talks to send the Gold Coast big man to Essendon are progressing well, with the Suns asking for future third or fourth-round selections in exchange for the 203cm Victorian. Gold Coast is also prepared to pay a portion of Wright's salary at the Bombers, who need to replenish their tall stocks after the departure of Joe Daniher, Tom Bellchambers' retirement, and the delisting of Shaun McKernan.

Peter Wright at Gold Coast training. Picture: AFL Photos

Jackson Hately

The South Australian midfielder is out of contract and has requested a trade to the Crows after two seasons with GWS, leaving Adelaide in a strong negotiating position. It is expected the Crows will send a draft pick to the Giants in exchange for Hately, but their ability to select him with pick No.1 in the Pre-Season Draft looms over these negotiations. The Crows' compensation pick for Brad Crouch (No.23) could be the right price.

GWS' Jackson Hately celebrates a win over Port Adelaide in round 19, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Higgins

Richmond has made it clear that Higgins must formally request a trade before it considers any offers for the midfielder-forward. Higgins is understood to be open to a move and has been linked to St Kilda, but the chances of a trade are becoming less likely. Higgins lost his spot in the Tigers' team on the eve of the finals this season.

Stefan Martin

The Brisbane big man is set to join the Bulldogs and provide support for young ruckman Tim English. The uncontracted Martin could have joined the Bulldogs as a free agent before Friday's deadline but now must move either in a bargain trade or as a delisted free agent.

Brisbane ruckman Stefan Martin at training. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Fogarty

Carlton has shown interest in the Geelong small forward/midfielder, who is now considering his options for 2021. With Fogarty under contract next season, the Cats are expected to entertain offers if he requests a trade and a compelling offer is put forward by a rival club.

Geelong forward Lachie Fogarty. Picture: AFL Photos

Braydon Preuss

The Giants have lured the in-contract big man to lead their ruck division. Given he has two years to run on his contract with Melbourne, the Dees expect reasonable compensation for Preuss as they eye pick No.31 for the former Kangaroo. The Giants have started by offering pick 44 but expect that deal to happen in the next few days.