CLUBS may get one final look at Victorian prospects before next month's NAB AFL Draft as the League considers scheduling some training sessions for the COVID-hit draft crop.

Victorian draft hopefuls had their season ruined by the pandemic, with the NAB League postponed just days before the campaign was due to start in March and then later cancelled as the second wave of the virus swept across the state.

But the League's talent department has canvassed clubs and told players it is seeing if it will be possible to stage an extra set of training sessions for Victorians in the lead up to the December draft for scouts to get further insight into the pool of players who have been sidelined throughout 2020.

The League has its sights set on holding the draft on December 9, with clubs told during the Trade Period that it was likely to be back to a one-night event with the pre-season and rookie drafts to follow the following day.

But the AFL is also looking to see if it can book in some sessions for clubs to see Victorian prospects training post the year 12 exam period, which finishes on Tuesday, December 1.

Many draft hopefuls also finish their studies in late November, with clubs currently not allowed to arrange meetings and interviews with them during their exam periods.

The concept of the training sessions, which would be allowed under the state's eased COVID-19 restrictions, is to add another layer of information for recruiters who have not seen the players hit the track throughout the year aside from their attendance at their recent State Combine days.

Local clubs in Victoria are expected to resume pre-season training in late November which could also open the door for under-18 clubs – which will become under-19 programs in 2021 – to do the same.

Clubs will be under strict rules when they are allowed home visits after their respective exam periods have finished to limit each prospect's visitors to as few as possible.