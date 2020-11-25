Mathew Walker was delisted by the Hawks without playing a senior game. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN had made three final delistings ahead of the first AFL list lodgement due on Wednesday while also re-contracting two rookies.

Youngsters Harry Jones and Mat Walker have been informed they won't be offered new deals for next season, taking the Hawks' total departures to 11 this off-season.

Small forward Dylan Moore will also be delisted but has been promised a spot on the rookie list for 2021 after three games this year.

Depth ruckman Keegan Brooksby has re-signed for one more season and will be retained on the rookie list, while running defender Changkuoth Jiath has also won another deal.

Given 2020 was Jiath's third year as a Category B rookie (maximum years allowed on the list), he will be promoted to the Hawks' primary list for 2021.

In his third season, Jones played just one game for the Hawks against GWS in round 5 this year, while Walker failed to make a senior debut after arriving with pick No.63 at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

"Both Harry and Mat are great characters, and we are grateful for the commitment and contribution they have made to the Hawks," Hawks football boss Graham Wright said.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to extend our thanks to both boys and wish them all the best for the next stage of their lives.

Harry Jones won't be adding to his one senior game for the Hawks. Picture: AFL Photos

"In regards to Dylan, we have been in regular dialogue with both him and his management.

"Dylan made the most of his senior opportunities in 2020 and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow and develop in the brown and gold next year."

Will Golds, Darren Minchington and Jackson Ross were previously delisted, James Frawley, Conor Glass, Ricky Henderson, Ben Stratton and Paul Puopolo retired, and Isaac Smith moved to Geelong.

With the Hawks also bringing in Tom Phillips (Collingwood) and Kyle Hartigan (Adelaide), it leaves them with 37 contracted players for 2021 before Moore's return takes them to 38.

The minimum list sizes for 2021 sit at 37, while each club can have up to 44 players (including two Category B rookies). The Hawks have committed to Harry Pepper as a Category B for a further season.