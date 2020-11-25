Tune in for the latest episode of Road to the Draft with Nat Edwards and Callum Twomey. Picture: AFL Media

IS THIS the clue for who Adelaide will be taking with pick No.1?

One of the leading contenders for the top choice, South Australian forward/ruck Riley Thilthorpe, discusses his recent catch-up with Crows coach Matthew Nicks on this week's episode of the Road to the Draft podcast.

The West Adelaide teenager joins hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards to chat about potentially joining the team he grew up supporting, how he has handled the COVID-19 hit season, and how he is preparing for draft night.

Riley Thilthorpe at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Plus, he shares some advice from fellow South Australian early draft choices Connor Rozee and Jack Lukosius.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft expert Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards are joined by prospects, club list managers and recruiters for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide …

1:15 – What will clubs get out of next week's final training session with Victorian prospects?

3:35 – We go behind the scenes on AFL.com.au's 'Going Places' story with Archie Perkins and what makes the likely top-10 pick tick.

8:00 – South Australian draft prospect Riley Thilthorpe joins the podcast to discuss his draft hopes.

9:00 – Thilthorpe discusses what it would be like to be the No.1 draft choice.

10:00 – How did Thilthorpe's recent meeting with Crows coach Matthew Nicks unfold?

12:00 – Thilthorpe discusses his groin injury battles this season and how they are being managed.

15:30 – How Port's young star Connor Rozee has been a mentor for Thilthorpe.

19:30 – Where will this year's bolter be drafted?

21:45 – Will one of the 'Fantastic Five' drop down the order?

28:00 – The pick swaps to watch over the next two weeks.

29:45 – Who could be the sliders at the top end of this year's draft?