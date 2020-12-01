BRISBANE has poached SANFL premiership coach and experienced AFL assistant Mark Stone to support Chris Fagan in a restructured Lions football department.

Stone, who has extensive AFL experience as an assistant at Fremantle, West Coast and Sydney, has been appointed as Fagan's strategy coach after a restructure that saw Danny Daly appointed football manager.

The restructure was prompted by the departure of ex-footy boss and new North Melbourne coach David Noble.

Stone led Glenelg to the 2019 SANFL premiership and remained contracted for a further two seasons but was approached to re-enter the AFL system by the Lions.

The respected coach leaves having guided Glenelg to its first League flag since 1986.

"Mark has left a legacy that will transcend his time here," Glenelg chief executive Justin Scripps said.

"Mark has provided our players with real clarity on what a high-performance environment looks like and the values that will help continue to build our culture."

Stone, 54, joined Fremantle in 2012 after four years as stoppage coach at the Swans. He worked as an assistant and opposition analyst at West Coast from 2003-07.