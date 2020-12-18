Oscar McDonald could find himself a new home after being delisted by Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne defender Oscar McDonald is among three players invited by Carlton to train with the club during the pre-season in the hope of landing a list spot through the Supplementary Selection Period.

The Demons, meanwhile, have invited the son of club favourite Jeff Farmer, Kobe, to join their summer program. The 18-year-old was a member of the Dockers' Next Generation Academy and had been eligible to select as a father-son by both clubs.

FULL PRE-SEASON FIXTURE Check it out here

And the Bulldogs have extended an opportunity to Ewan Macpherson, the son of club stalwart Steve and brother of Gold Coast's Darcy. The inside midfielder/defender was tied to the Bulldogs as a father-son but was overlooked in the NAB AFL Draft.

Ewan Macpherson in action at the NAB AFL Draft Victoria training day in December. Picture: AFL Photos

Back at Carlton, McDonald will be joined by overlooked draft prospect Zavier Maher and former Richmond and Carlton tall Callum Moore, who was delisted by the Blues at the end of 2020.

McDonald played 81 games in six seasons for the Demons, enjoying a breakout 2018 season and finishing 12th in the best and fairest before falling out of favour and playing just seven games in 2020.

Maher is a medium forward/midfielder from the Murray Bushrangers with a strong contested game and good speed. He was overlooked at the NAB AFL Draft and missed out on a rookie spot.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

The Blues could yet add the 18-year-old to their list, however, if he impresses during the training period, with the SSP opening on January 6 and closing on March 9.

Moore was delisted by the Blues after two games in 2020 after being added to the list as a rookie in March following a training stint.

Callum Moore is hopeful of regaining a spot on Carlton's list. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Adelaide has invited delisted utility Ayce Taylor, who was signed during the 2020 Supplementary Selection Period, to train over the pre-season. Williamstown key defender Nick Murray, a former member of Greater Western Sydney's Academy, will also train with the Crows.

WHO SMASHED IT? Our say on your club's draft performance

North Melbourne has invited delisted AFL players Flynn Appleby (Collingwood) and Sam Skinner (Brisbane) to train with them during the pre-season after 11 and three senior games respectively.

Who's training where

ADELAIDE

Nicholas Murray (Williamstown VFL)

Ayce Taylor (Adelaide Crows)



CARLTON

Oscar McDonald (Melbourne)

Callum Moore (Carlton)

Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)



COLLINGWOOD

Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies)



MELBOURNE

Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder)



NORTH MELBOURNE

Flynn Appleby (Collingwood)

Samuel Skinner (Brisbane)



RICHMOND

Nicholas Couroupis (West Adelaide)

Joshua Green (Marist AFC)

Rhyan Mansell (Woodville-West Torrens)

Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (Richmond)



WESTERN BULLDOGS

Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights)

Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges)

Anthony Scott (Footscray Bulldogs)