Medical Room

Matt Crouch (hip) is being integrated into main training and is confident he'll be available for at least one AAMI Community Series match. Key defender Daniel Talia (knee) has also been on a managed program and is yet to join main training. Forward Darcy Fogarty is managing a minor back issue after a training incident on Monday.

Time trial king

Wingman Lachlan Sholl took the honours in early January, ahead of accountable midfielder Ben Keays and youngster Chayce Jones. Defender Jake Kelly ran the fourth-best time, with Rory Laird rounding out the top five.

?? 2km Time Trial

Who's flying?

Young forward Darcy Fogarty shaved time off his personal best in the 2km time trial and has benefited in training from a significantly improved fitness base. The 21-year-old lost 2kg during the off-season training with Taylor Walker, Tom Lynch and Kieran Strachan and has been highly competitive on the track.

AAMI Community Series

Sunday, February 28 v North Melbourne @ North Hobart Oval

Sunday, March 7 v Richmond @ Flinders University Stadium

And another thing...

Harry Schoenberg has taken on a special role at the Crows, singing happy birthday to each football staffer on their big day and delivering a speech. His pre-season has gone well, too, developing chemistry with new midfield coach Nathan van Berlo. – Nathan Schmook

Milestone birthdays. Significant signings.



Medical Room

Tall midfielder Connor McFadyen is the only Lions player on the injury list as he recovers from an ACL tear, which he suffered last July. Meanwhile, star recruit Joe Daniher has spent all summer with the main group.

Time trial king

Draftee Harry Sharp smashed the Lions' club record, running the 3km time trial under nine minutes. He was followed in by midfield pair Jarrod Berry and Hugh McCluggage, with Ely Smith finishing fourth and Tom Fullarton and Deven Robertson tying for fifth.

Who's flying?

Third-year midfielder Ely Smith (pictured below) has been the standout, according to teammates. After arriving as a big-bodied midfielder, he has transformed his body shape and become a leading runner and a contender for a wing role. His skills have been sharp.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 27 v Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

Sunday, March 6 v Carlton @ Ikon Park

And another thing...

Nakia Cockatoo has earned the respect of his teammates early. After finishing his 3km time trial, the former Cat noticed Blake Coleman needed a lift and ran back to run the last lap with him. It was a moment that "went off" on the club's group chat. – Nathan Schmook

Medical Room

The big watch is on Charlie Curnow with his knee setback, and it is hard to see the talented Blues forward playing at senior level until much deeper into the season following his surgery late last year. Eddie Betts hurt his calf upon returning to training so will be treated with caution, while Nic Newman (knee), Brodie Kemp (back) and Caleb Marchbank (soreness) have also been limited. Patrick Cripps is back to near full fitness after his shoulder surgery and has focused on his strength during summer, while fellow co-captain Sam Docherty (pictured below) is targeting playing in the pre-season competition after his ankle injury.

Time trial king

A trio of Blues have once again been at the front of the pack in Carlton’s running and endurance work across the pre-season. Youngster Matthew Cottrell, veteran Ed Curnow and emerging star Sam Walsh continue to be the aerobic stars at IKON Park.

Who's flying?

Adam Saad arrived at the Blues pre-Christmas and immediately showed how impactful he will be for Carlton with his speed and run. The Blues are buoyant that younger types Zac Fisher, Paddy Dow and Will Setterfield are also ready to take the next step this season.

AAMI Community Series

Sunday, February 21 v Port Adelaide @ Bennett Oval

Saturday, March 6 v Brisbane @ Ikon Park

And another thing...

Corey Durdin was on the Blues' radar as a small forward to come in straight away and play when they went to last year's NAB AFL Draft and he has proven to have an immediate impact at Ikon Park. The South Australian featured at senior level last year in the SANFL and has caught the attention of the Blues early in his career there. - Callum Twomey

Medical Room

Star defender Darcy Moore underwent finger surgery in the off-season and is working on an individual program. Callum Brown has had some tightness so has also been off the track, while the Pies are taking a cautious approach with Jeremy Howe after his knee injury last season. The Magpies are looking relatively healthy, though, with Josh Daicos, Tyler Brown and Darcy Cameron others who have been on modified work.

Time trial king

Young midfielder Jay Rantall continues to impress in the running aspects of Collingwood's pre-season program, having also slimmed down ahead of his second season in the AFL system.

Who's flying?

Jordan De Goey (pictured below) has put his injury-hit 2020 campaign to one side to be in prime condition ahead of his seventh AFL season. The exciting forward is powerful and is moving sharply and is noticeably more refined as he pushes for more midfield time after some of the club's off-season departures.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 20 v Hawthorn @ Morwell Recreation Reserve

Wednesday, March 3 v Sydney @ Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium

And another thing...

Keep an eye on Isaac Chugg. The recent Magpies draftee has turned heads at Collingwood since arriving and has impressed off half-back to put himself in the mix as a surprise early season debutant. - Callum Twomey

Medical Room

Reigning best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley has been forced to watch training from the sidelines in recent weeks although the Bombers say he will return in coming days to full group work. Dyson Heppell remains away from the main group as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery last year and is in doubt for the start of the season, while David Zaharakis may also be unavailable after knee surgery. Jake Stringer, Patrick Ambrose, Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde and draftee Archie Perkins have all been on modified duties in recent training sessions, while an ankle injury will see Dylan Clarke miss the start of the season.

Time trial king

Essendon's top draftee Nik Cox arrived at the club with big wraps on his athletic attributes and he showed his endurance base by winning the 2km time trial earlier this month. Cox, who stands 200cm, has been training with the Bombers' midfield group and could feature on the wing this season.

Who's flying?

Ruckman Sam Draper (pictured below) has impressed across the pre-season as he prepares to take on the permanent No.1 ruck role at Essendon. After getting a taste of the top level last year, Draper looms as one of the Bombers' most exciting players and has continued his development over summer.

AAMI Community Series

Thursday, February 18 v Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

Friday, March 5 v Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

And another thing...

Who plays forward for the Bombers this year? With James Stewart training in a defensive position, eyes will be on Essendon's attack to see who stands up inside 50. Recruit Peter Wright will be given opportunities and young key forward Harrison Jones shapes as a player to watch after building up his body. - Callum Twomey

Medical Room

Star midfielder/forward Michael Walters was unable to run for a large period of the off-season after suffering ligament damage to his right foot. He has spent time training away from the main group as he builds fitness. Key defenders Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling have returned from serious ankle injuries but spend some skills sessions away from the main group. Sam Sturt (ankle) has started some slow running but is regularly building fitness on a cross-trainer or bike. The Dockers have been conservative with draftee Nathan O'Driscoll (shoulder), while midfielder Darcy Tucker is running and kicking as he works back from a serious hamstring injury.

Time trial king

The Dockers are yet to run a pre-season time trial, deciding not to schedule one while a portion of players were in quarantine after returning from Victoria. They have monitored the players' running via GPS within training instead under new high-performance manager Phil Merriman. Adam Cerra has stood out in this area.

Who's flying?

Small forward Liam Henry (pictured below) returned to training noticeably bigger and stronger, but he has also been among the team's leading runners. The second-year Docker is highly skilled and his polish on both sides of the body has been evident in training.

AAMI Community Series

Friday, February 26 v Melbourne @ Fremantle Oval

Sunday, March 7 v West Coast @ David Grays Arena

And another thing...

New assistant coaches Matthew Boyd and Joel Corey got to know the Dockers' Victorian players well when they returned from the Christmas break and served 14 days of quarantine. Boyd and Corey led afternoon training sessions with the quarantined Victorian players, while their fellow coaches watched on from behind glass at Fremantle HQ.

Medical Room

Superstar Patrick Dangerfield hasn't been sighted in main training as he battles a groin injury he pushed through in the latter stages of 2020. The Cats aren't holding major concern yet, but Dangerfield, who has been visiting a third-party specialist in Adelaide for treatment, need to lift his running loads in the next month if he's to feature in the season-opener. Sam Simpson was sent for shoulder surgery after his heavy hit in the Grand Final and his touch-and-go for round one.

Time trial king

It's hard to top Mark Blicavs in the Cats' running sessions, with his main competition coming from Gryan Miers. Blicavs is expected to return to defence this season and replace the retired Harry Taylor after spending 2020 between ruck and the wing.

Who's flying?

After being left out of the Cats' best side following the restart last season, 20-year-old speedster Jordan Clark has a point to prove with two years left on his contract. The West Australian has been running personal best times to start the post-Christmas training block.

Jordan Clark can't escape an Isaac Smith tackle. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AAMI Community Series

Thursday, February 18 v Essendon @ GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, March 4 v St Kilda @ RSEA Park (Moorabbin)

And another thing...

With Jeremy Cameron's arrival adding to an already jam-packed key forward contingent, tall Nathan Kreuger will settle in defence in an attempt to win a senior debut in his third campaign.

Medical Room

The Suns have been forced to put the brakes on the insatiable training appetite of wonderkid Matt Rowell (pictured below) after he underwent shoulder surgery in July last year. The budding star is still in elite condition, but the Suns will play it safe with his contact work to get him cherry ripe for round one. Club champion Sam Collins is ramping up his training loads after off-season ankle surgery. Top draftee Elijah Hollands is moving well as he closes in on 12 months since rupturing his ACL.

Time trial king

Veteran Brandon Ellis took home the crown ahead of young gun Noah Anderson and hard-working midfielder Touk Miller with Jeremy Sharp and Izak Rankine rounding out the top five. The majority of participants put in personal-best times and although Josh Corbett missed the most recent trial, the key forward smashed the club record when the first-to-fourth-year players returned in December.

Who's flying?

Last year's NAB AFL Rising Star runner-up Noah Anderson looks set to build on his impressive debut campaign. The talented 19-year-old flew home in the time trial and showed his elite skills throughout the Suns' drills and match practice.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 27 v Brisbane @ Metricon Stadium

Saturday, March 6 v Western Bulldogs @ Whitten Oval

And another thing...

A chance encounter between neighbours Stuart Dew and Kurt Tippett led to the latter agreeing to be a part-time ruck and forward coach. The pair know each other from their time at Sydney. Tippett joins former North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw as off-field additions for the Suns. – Ben Sutton

Medical Room

Former skipper Phil Davis is the only Giant in the rehab group after undergoing knee surgery in September. The key defender's recovery is tracking as expected and he aims to be in full training by early February.

Time trial king

Midfielder Josh Kelly smashed the club's 2km time trial record in January, beating star teammate Tim Taranto, who had taken out the pre-Christmas time trial. Draftee Ryan Angwin finished third, ahead of midfielder Nick Shipley and versatile star Lachie Whitfield.

Who's flying?

Captain Stephen Coniglio returned to training noticeably leaner and appears to have put in a mountain of work in the off-season. Benefiting from a clean bill of health, the star midfielder was a presence early as the first to fourth-year players started, and also returned to training to meet the new draftees and spend time on the track.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 20 v Sydney @ Blacktown International Sportspark

Friday, March 5 v Essendon @ Manuka Oval

And another thing...

Third-year defender Connor Idun (pictured below) has made an impression this pre-season and ran well in the Giants' 2km time trial. There is a vacant spot in defence after Aidan Corr joined North Melbourne and Idun looks ready to step up after three games in two seasons.

Medical Room

Star defender James Sicily underwent a minor procedure this week to assist in his recovery from a ruptured ACL in his right knee suffered in August, but the Hawks say it won't impact his 12-month timeline. Club champion Jack Gunston is taking a cautious approach after surgery on a bulging disc in his back and is not expected to return to the field for another four months. Tom Mitchell is easing back into contact work after a post-season shoulder reconstruction.

Time trial king

Changkuoth Jiath kicked off 2021 with a bang by outlasting back-to-back winner Finn Maginness over 2.2km at Waverley Park. Dylan Moore finished third again, with No.35 draft pick Connor Downie and bargain-basement recruit Tom Phillips rounding out the top five.

Who's flying?

Jacob Koschitzke will be pushing for a senior debut in his third year at the club. The 196cm key-position player has noticeably bulked up over summer and is looking fit ahead of what looms as a make-or-break season.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 20 v Collingwood @ Morwell Recreation Reserve

Saturday, March 6 v Port Adelaide @ University of Tasmania Stadium

And another thing...

Highly rated No.6 pick Denver Grainger-Barras was quickly dubbed 'Shaggy' by coach Alastair Clarkson for his likeness to the character from Scooby Doo. Now fellow 2020 draftee Seamus Mitchell, taken at pick 29, is claiming the nickname 'Shagger'. We're tipping there could be a bit of confusion at Waverley for years to come. – Brandon Cohen

Medical room

Angus Brayshaw is still recovering from the foot injury he sustained against Sydney in round 15 last year. He has resumed running and will look to begin joining main-group sessions during the next two weeks. Defender Marty Hore's start to the season is over after going down with a knee injury at training on Friday. Michael Hibberd (ankle) has been managed over the past fortnight but is expected to return to the main group soon, while young tall Harry Petty (groin) is on a slow build after missing the entire 2020 season and also missing a week of training through illness during the Christmas break.

Time trial king

Draftee Fraser Rosman has shaken up the established pecking order usually headed by endurance champs Alex Neal-Bullen and Tom McDonald. The 18-year-old wingman's running power, combined with his 194cm frame, makes for an enticing athletic package, which was on full display earlier in January as the players were put through four 1km runs in lieu of a 2km time trial.

Who's flying?

After playing an important role as a medium forward in 2020, expect Jayden Hunt to reprise the dashing role off half-back that shot him to prominence in 2016. The speedster has been in fine form in match simulation and found plenty of the footy in Friday's session at Casey Fields.

AAMI Community Series

Friday, February 26 v Fremantle @ Fremantle Oval

Sunday, March 7 v North Melbourne @ Casey Fields

And another thing...

Kobe Farmer, the son of beloved Demons great Jeff, is already making a good impression as he angles for a rookie berth ahead of 2021. The 170cm Farmer uses his nous as a clever small forward and was among the goals in match sim on Friday morning's searching session. – Michael Rogers

Medical Room

Tall forward Charlie Comben has been ruled out indefinitely after scans revealed he had suffered a tibial stress fracture in his right leg. It's opened the door for delisted Brisbane key forward Sam Skinner to push for one of two vacant list spots. Kayne Turner (toe) and Taylor Garner (hamstring) have been on lighter duties, while Trent Dumont sat out this week due to tightness.

Time trial king

Midfield gun Jy Simpkin showcased his rapid rise by taking out the Roos' 2km run on Wednesday, just 12 months after finishing eighth in the same run. He beat out Roos list hopeful and ex-Pie Flynn Appleby, rookie Patrick Walker and recruit Lachie Young.

Who's flying?

Roos players can't stop talking about how sharp former No.4 draft pick Luke Davies-Uniacke looks in full fitness. Draftee Phoenix Spicer (pictured below) also dazzled at training on Monday with two goals in match simulation.

AAMI Community Series

Sunday, February 28 v Adelaide @ North Hobart Oval

Sunday, March 7 v Melbourne @ Casey Fields

And another thing...

Draftee Eddie Ford has already won admirers on-field with his competitiveness. But off-field he's earned the nickname of 'Elvis' for his singing in the changerooms pre-training. - Mitch Cleary

Medical Room

Hamish Hartlett is running after off-season knee surgery and the club is confident he will be available for some AAMI Community Series football. The Power are managing Ryan Burton and Orazio Fantasia, pulling the pair out of some sessions to get them through the summer. Captain Tom Jonas (finger) is back in full training.

Time trial king

Karl Amon notched the fastest time in the post-Christmas time trial for the sixth straight year. Veteran midfielder Travis Boak, recruit Orazio Fantasia and draftee Lachie Jones were also at the pointy end, with Xavier Duursma and Ollie Wines running well in the 3km trial.

Who's flying?

The Power believe draftee Lachie Jones will push for a round one debut after making a quick transition to training at the top-level. The Next Generation Academy recruit attacks training hard but has a laidback attitude off the field. Big-bodied and highly skilled, will push for a spot in the Power's backline.

AAMI Community Series

Sunday, February 21 v Carlton @ Bennett Oval

Saturday, March 6 v Hawthorn @ University of Tasmania Stadium

And another thing...

Exciting third-year pair Connor Rozee and Zak Butters have lifted the amount of time they have spent training in the midfield following the arrival of half-forward Orazio Fantasia. Butters has been particularly impressive. – Nathan Schmook

Medical Room

Triple premiership defender Bachar Houli remains in the rehab group and is progressing to full fitness as he overcomes the calf injury he sustained in the Grand Final. Ivan Soldo started running for the first time this week, just four months after rupturing his ACL. Second-year forward Noah Cumberland is ahead of schedule in the recovery from his ACL last May but is at least three months away from being considered match-ready.

Time trial king

Flag hero Dustin Martin turned heads on return to pre-season last week, winning the forwards' six-minute maximum effort run. Wingman Kamdyn McIntosh has wasted little time, returning to his best running times after his second premiership.

Who's flying?

Gun midfielder Dion Prestia has returned in fine fettle after working back from a serious ankle injury to play in last year's premiership. Given the former Sun has had numerous interrupted summers, it's a promising sign for January.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 27 v Western Bulldogs @ Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)

Sunday, March 7 v Adelaide @ Flinders University Stadium (Noarlunga, SA)

And another thing...

Daniel and Maurice Rioli jnr will return to Punt Road next week after being granted extra leave in Northern Territory to attend to a family matter.

Medical Room

Jade Gresham is the main Saint who is being carefully managed through the pre-season after the back injury that ended his season last year. The speedy midfielder hasn't been in full training as yet so will be hoping for a clear next two months in the lead-up to round one. Hunter Clark was on a modified training schedule last week for the Saints, while Paddy Ryder, Max King and James Frawley also did their sessions separate to the main group.

Time trial king

Former Swan Dan Hannebery is tapering his pre-season program to ensure he hits round one firing after impressing so far over summer. Hannebery claimed top honours in the Saints' time trial to begin January training and is in the best condition of his time at the club ahead of his third season in St Kilda colours.

Who's flying?

Jack Steele hasn't rested on his laurels, with last year's All-Australian and best and fairest winner again starring so far in the pre-season. He finished third in the Saints' time trial and is primed for another strong season, and could it be as the club's skipper? He looks an option as the Saints consider their leadership model.

AAMI Community Series

Friday, February 19 v West Coast @ Leederville Oval

Thursday, March 4 v Geelong @ RSEA Park

And another thing...

Jack Higgins (pictured below) grew up a mad Saints fan and recently named former St Kilda wingman Farren Ray as one of his favourite players. Now Higgins has followed in Ray's footsteps by taking on the vacant No.22 guernsey for the club after crossing from Richmond in last year's trade period. - Callum Twomey

Medical Room

Lance Franklin is back on the track, increasing his running loads after hamstring issues ruined his entire 2020. Isaac Heeney is on a similar path to Buddy as he builds his running following ankle surgery last year. Tom Papley (knee) and Nick Blakey (shoulder) both had surgery in the off-season, but are nearly at full capacity again. Jordan Dawson is on modified training after experiencing soreness in the back of his knee, while Justin McInerney is also taking it easy after a stress reaction in his back late last year. Sam Naismith is making good progress in his recovery from his second knee reconstruction.

Time trial king

Robbie Fox beat out youngster Dylan Stephens and tagger Ryan Clarke to take out the 2km trial when the players returned in January. Academy product Errol Gulden impressed to finish fourth, while Callum Mills rounded out the top five.

Who's flying?

Versatile big man Hayden McLean returned to pre-season training in elite shape and will be eyeing a permanent spot in the Swans' team in 2021. The 22-year-old managed only six games last year, but has significantly improved his aerobic capacity in his bid to nail down a key forward spot with ability to pinch-hit in the ruck.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 20 v Greater Western Sydney @ Blacktown International Sportspark

Wednesday, March 3 v Collingwood @ Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium

And another thing...

Ruckman Callum Sinclair has been coaching little kids in an AFLX program at Gore Hill Oval, St Leonards. – Ben Sutton

Medical Room

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo is recovering from osteitis pubis after the Eagles opted for a period of rest rather than surgery. He is completing long blocks of solo, straight-line running and some kicking but a return date is uncertain. Captain Luke Shuey (pictured below) is being managed with a calf issue but is confident he'll be available for round one. Re-listed rookie Daniel Venables is being held out of contact drills after returning to training following serious concussion issues.

Time trial king

Midfielder Dom Sheed won the Eagles' 2km time trial in January, ahead of premiership teammates Tom Cole and Jamie Cripps. A number of strong runners, including Andrew Gaff, were missing due to quarantine, but Sheed impressed and has been a summer star. Recruit Zac Langdon took out the first time trial, held before senior players had returned.

Who's flying?

Liam Duggan emerged from isolation after the Christmas break to stand out during match-simulation, where he regularly pushed from defence into the middle of the ground. The big-bodied 24-year-old made significant steps in 2020 and could give the Eagles' midfield a new look if deployed as an onballer in 2021.

AAMI Community Series

Friday, February 19 v St Kilda @ Leederville Oval

Sunday, March 7 v Fremantle @ David Grays Arena

And another thing...

Third-year tall defender Harry Edwards has been spotted in recent training sessions working hard on his ruck craft. The 20-year-old is adding another string to his bow and, at 197cm, could give the Eagles' an emergency ruck option is injuries strike. - Nathan Schmook

Medical Room

Recruit Mitch Hannan looks set to miss the start of the season as he's eased into training dealing with a groin injury that hampered his previous campaign at Melbourne. Key forward Josh Schache is likely to be out of action for a few weeks after suffering an ankle ligament injury during Friday's match simulation. Second-year midfielder Riley Garcia will also be on light duties for the next six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the same knee that was reconstructed before arriving at the club. Toby McLean is making rapid progress from the ACL he ruptured in September, returning to light running this week.

Time trial king

The Dogs turned back the clock with a 'beep-test' style run in the first week back from Christmas. Bailey Smith (pictured below) was the last man standing, the third-year gun on track to continue his ascension into the top class of midfielders in the competition.

Who's flying?

A lighter, more refined Stefan Martin looks set for an immediate impact after being let go by Brisbane. The 34-year-old has worked hard on his fitness over the break after missing the middle stages of last season with a back injury.

AAMI Community Series

Saturday, February 27 v Western Bulldogs @ Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)

Saturday, March 6 v Gold Coast @ VU Whitten Oval

And another thing...

The Dogs added to their strong father-son contingent this week with Sam Darcy, the son of former ruckman Luke, training with the club. Meantime, Ewan Macpherson, the son of ex-Dog Steve, is one of four hopefuls vying for the list spot vacated by Sam Lloyd's retirement in December. - Mitch Cleary