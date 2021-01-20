HAWTHORN Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell remains on restricted duties as he recovers from post-season shoulder surgery that has him in significant doubt for round one.

The gun midfielder trained away from teammates for half of the Hawks' searching three-hour session at Waverley Park on Wednesday morning before departing the track.

Limited to running and light skills, Mitchell continues to build up strength in his right shoulder that required a reconstruction in October after he re-injured it ahead of round two.

The 27-year-old isn't expected to rejoin the main squad for up to a month and will likely miss both the Hawks' pre-season AAMI Community Series fixtures on February 20 and March 6.

Forward Mitch Lewis walked laps nursing a back complaint, while reigning best and fairest Jack Gunston was restricted to the stationary bike after back surgery in December that will sideline him for at least the opening month of 2021.

Exciting defender Will Day and midfielder Daniel Howe were kept out of the contact drills and focused on boxing, however Conor Nash returned to full training after his post-season shoulder surgery.

Recruit Tom Phillips missed the session due to illness, James Sicily (ACL) watched on with the coaches, while wingman Tom Scully was unsighted.

Second-year Hawk Jon Patton was again absent as the club investigates allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct on social media.

Potential captain-in-waiting and 2020 co-vice captain Jaeger O'Meara was a standout on the track, while youngsters Finn Maginness and Harry Pepper were busy during match simulation.

Chad Wingard dazzled in clearance work and split his time between midfield and attack during match simulation.

Half-back Changkuoth Jiath delivered the best moment of the session, sprinting more than 40m off an opponent to intercept a ball on the wing and set up a teammate in attack.

With Lewis and Patton sidelined, tall Jacob Koschitzke impressed as a marking forward, while Ben McEvoy split his time between defence and ruck.