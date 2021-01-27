HAWTHORN will announce Ben Stratton's successor as captain in coming days as the club returns to the leadership model that kickstarted its premiership three-peat.

Hawks players held their leadership vote on Wednesday with Jaeger O'Meara, Tom Mitchell, Jack Gunston and Liam Shiels seen as the leading contenders for the vacancy.

The leadership system is this year being overseen by Ray McLean, the co-founder of Leading Teams, who has returned to Waverley Park to implement the program used by the club twice before.

Player votes will be put to the football sub-committee before a captain is appointed and ratified by the club's board.

Last year's co-vice captains O'Meara and Mitchell are among the frontrunners despite Mitchell's delayed start to the season due to off-season shoulder surgery.

Gunston, who last year relinquished the reins as vice-captain, has been held back during pre-season due to back surgery but will soon return to running, while Shiels has been in the Hawks' leadership group since 2017.

The Hawks are also in the process of appointing Graham Wright's replacement as football boss, while Tom Scully (personal circumstances) and Jon Patton remain away from the club.

Leading Teams, which promotes open conversation and equality among playing groups, was used by the Hawks when coach Alastair Clarkson first arrived and was in place for the club's 2008 flag.

It was removed in 2011 before being recalled at the end of 2012 after the Hawks' losing Grand Final to Sydney.

It had instant impact with many players crediting a career-changing pre-season to the program before going on to taste flag success across 2013-2015.

McLean and the program have returned this season and will be rolled out across the entire club, holding a link to chief executive Justin Reeves who previously saw the program carry success at Collingwood and Geelong.