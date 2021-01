Jarryn Geary at training in early January. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA captain Jarryn Geary has been taken for scans over fears of a broken leg.

Geary was helped from the field during Saints training at RSEA Park on Friday morning before being rushed for assessment.

A further update is expected later on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who is entering 2021 on a one-year deal, has been skipper for the past four years.

The Saints will hold their vote on this year's captain in coming weeks.

More to come