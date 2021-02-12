VICTORIA'S AFL clubs will be limited to training in groups of 10 following the state's latest COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The clubs were told on Friday afternoon they could continue to operate as per state government guidelines for "professional athletes", with the training restrictions in place until at least midnight Wednesday.

SCRATCH MATCHES Who your club is playing

Under the Victorian government rules, spectators have been given permission to attend Friday night's Geelong-Western Bulldogs AFLW match at GMHBA Stadium.

But AFLW matches scheduled in Victoria on Saturday (St Kilda v Carlton and Melbourne v North Melbourne) and Sunday (Richmond v Collingwood) will be off limits to the general public.

AFL general manager football Steve Hocking advised clubs on Friday of the training restrictions, with the 10-player cap designed to mitigate risk.

"The health and safety of everyone in our game and in the wider community remains paramount - AFL and AFLW teams in Victoria will train in groups of 10 for the duration of the Victorian Government restrictions," Hocking said.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

"I want to thank all clubs and players across our men's and women's competitions for their understanding and patience."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced the state would enter a five-day lockdown from 11.59pm after another hotel quarantine COVID-19 outbreak.